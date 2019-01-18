365junkremoval.ca Launches in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2019 --As a new junk removal service in Vancouver, 365junkremoval.ca can fulfill any and all junk services for both residential and commercial properties. However, they also aim to fill a unique niche by offering an affordable, reliable, small-haul residential junk removal service in Vancouver. For more, go to: https://365junkremoval.ca/blog



For household junk and garbage cleanout, 365junkremoval.ca offers cleanout on a weekly or biweekly basis. Get rid of carpets, appliances, furniture, mattresses, or sofas. While local trash services will not pick-up large and bulky items from the curb, technicians from 365junkremoval.ca make it easy to say goodbye.



It's not always safe for individuals to try to move large, bulky items on their own. That's why our technicians are fully equipped and specially trained to get the job done. They'll work with speed and caution, removing unwanted junk and hauling it away quickly. You just have to indicate which items need to be removed.



Items that can be removed by 365junkremoval.ca include:



- Furniture

- General Junk

- Carpeting/Flooring

- Appliances

- Electronics

- Garbage

- Construction Debris



While 365junkremoval.ca has the equipment, staff, and capacity to manage large jobs for clients who require large volume removal services, their focus will be those who require junk hauling—but not in the amount that appeals to their competitors.



For households and businesses that require small-haul junk removal in Vancouver, 365junkremoval.ca is now online. Simply request a junk removal quote with the location, property type, and volume expected, and we'll take care of the rest.



To learn more, 365junkremoval.ca at (604) 365 – 0428 or booking@365junkremoval.ca



About 365 Junk Removal

365 Junk Removal is a low-cost hauling and clean-up service that is offered to residential, multi-family, and commercial customers in the Greater Vancouver Area.



For additional information, please visit 365junkremoval.ca or call (604) 365 – 0428.



365 Junk Removal

Phone (604) 365 – 0428

Company website: 365junkremoval.ca