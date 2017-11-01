366 Degrees Activity API Release for Nimble CRM, Salesforce Lighting and Vidyard

Cumming, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2017 --On October 30th 2017, OMI has released a new API for its application, 366 Degrees. The new API provides an array of campaign engagements such as email opens, views, clicks, landing page and form fill as well as opt-in opt-out interactions inside the CRM. Connecting 366 Degrees to Nimble, Salesforce and Vidyard offers a powerful automation engine to leverage sales and marketing campaigns across email, landing pages, social and video communications.



With the latest update, 366 Degrees provides better visibility in the lead and prospect phase and assists sales reps in qualifying the right time and context to connect and close more opportunities.



In light of the recent release, Brad Banyas, the CEO of OMI has said: "We've created 366 Degrees in order to help close the gap between marketing and sales activities that are the heartbeat of new business acquisition. There is a great demand on the market right now for a platform that allows managing all communications across marketing campaigns, Sales outreach and key brand communications for a single view of engagement. And given the tight integration with the most technologically advanced and market-leading platforms such as Nimble, Salesforce and Vidyard, our all-round solution offers businesses new simple and effective ways to engage with Video and Social media as well as leverage existing CRM investments."



For SMB-type companies, the process of implementing a marketing automation solution and integrating it into an already existing environment can be too costly and time-consuming. However, 366 Degrees offers cost-effective configuration and seamless integration with leading CRM platforms, effectively eliminating the complexity and expenses to introduce business process automation into marketing and sales departments.



OMI is a leading Salesforce implementation and customization service provider. The company provides custom CRM platform solutions for organizations of various sizes and across different business domains. OMI's vast expertise includes requirements setup, launch strategy, data integration and migration, cloud setup, support and documentation as well as many others. With over 18 years of experience and broad domain expertise, OMI is a one-stop vendor for Salesforce solution of any scale and complexity.



