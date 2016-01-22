369 Dating Launches New App for All Orientations to Meet Like Minded Couples, Singles, Groups, Gay & Bisexual for Dates, Socializing, Hook Ups and Swinging

Melbourne, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2016 --With Ashley Madison so popular, it's clear that there is a need for couples to speak more openly about their desires. 369's thought is, why cheat alone when you can cheat together and have twice the fun!



The site caused uproar and cost people their marriage due to hacking, leaving their reputation in tatters. 369 Dating (http://369dating.com/) believes if a person who is married wants to cheat they should take that decision together so both couples can share new experiences and effectively "cheat together". The app allows people to keep their desires private and explore new avenues sexually, whilst using state of the art technology.



369 Dating has been described as the biggest and most exciting shake-up to the dating scene since online dating began. The online dating app has moved with the times and provided a platform that people really want. Through their research, they found that people wanted a more features than what is available on normal dating platforms. The people who took part in the research said they wanted a site that provided instant messaging with video and voice chat and somewhere they could see sexy pictures of potential partners and comment. 369 Dating listened and implemented what people wanted. Also available on the app is a unique flame and fizzle feature, where users can let their chat partner know if they think their chat is leaving them hot, or not.



To learn more about 369 Dating, please visit http://369dating.com/ or to download the app, 369 Dating by 369 Pty Ltd https://appsto.re/au/vziq9.i



The app is currently available on IOS only, with Android available later in the year and the mobile login site launching in February 2016



About 369 Dating

369 Dating is an exciting new dating site that aims to help everyone share new experiences. The company has launched a new app that makes it easier for peopl to open their mind and explore their desires, alone or as a couple.



Contact:

Contact Mrs R Oliver

Managing director

369 Pty Ltd

0479140154

PR@369dating.com

Melbourne

Victoria

Www.369dating.com