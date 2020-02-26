37 Interactive Entertainment and SocialPeta Cooperates to Set out the Data Ecosystem

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2020 --Along with the advancement of network technologies and the changes in the consumption views, the cultural and entertainment industry witnesses significant growth. Having a data insight is therefore crucial for the industry's insiders to realize more refined management, the key of which lies in the timely acquisition of the thorough and in-depth information on market and user updates.



As a globally leading game operator and developer, 37 Interactive Entertainment acknowledges the importance of data and hence decided to work with SocialPeta, a company that focuses on empowering businesses with ad data, to explore the potentials and opportunities in cultural and entertainment marketing by leveraging the SocialPeta Intelligent Data Analysis Platform.



Empower the future of the cultural and entertainment industry with data



37 Interactive Entertainment is top 25 global public game company. The company's subsidiaries and brands include the globally-reputed professional game operating platforms such as 37Games, 37Mobile, 37Online. In order to build a globally-leading entertainment company, 37 Interactive Entertainment is expanding their business to other areas such as film and music production, artist agency, animation, VR content, cultural and healthcare content and online education.



SocialPeta provides over 600 million pieces of data from mainstream regions and over 70 networks. The main features of SocialPeta include Top Leading Advertisers, Top New advertisers, and New Advertisers rankings, offering analytical services for ad creatives, popular texts, publishing networks, target audience groups, and joint-operator companies.



Embracing the future through continuous technological updating



Through the data platform cooperation, 37 Interactive Entertainment and SocialPeta allows game development and operating to better cater to the users' demands and the market environment, thereby facilitating the consumption upgrade of cultural and entertainment products. At the same time, the collaboration efforts advance the globalization of the cultural and entertainment industry by adjusting strategies based on the changes in the global market.



Technology innovation capacity is a major reason why 37 Interactive Entertainment decides to work with SocialPeta. Both sides believe that their subsidiaries cannot only constantly explore for new potentials, but also create a much brighter future through them, hence helping the company enter the global market via technical confidence and independently-optimized products.