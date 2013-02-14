3BL Media and The Associated Press Enter Distribution Relationship to Bring CSR and Sustainability News Mainstream

Northampton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2013 --3BL Media, the leading distributor of Corporate Social Responsibility, Sustainability, Health, and Energy news and content, recently signed a long-term distribution agreement with the AP, one of the world’s leading news sources. This agreement will ensure all 3BL Media’s clients news and content will reach numerous leading news organizations as well as AP’s journalists and editors.



3BL Media clients that already benefit from reaching the largest and most engaged distribution network in any format they choose such as press releases, blog posts, social media, videos, podcasts, photos, and others, can now expect even further exposure for their content through AP Exchange (www.apexchange.com) and AP WebFeeds. This internet based platform allows editorial staffers and journalists at AP member organizations direct and remote access to AP and 3BL Media content. Additionally, 3BL Media client content will reach global news outlets including the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, USA Today, and more through direct feeds.



The AP has covered all major news events for 167 years and today boasts a sophisticated and technologically advanced infrastructure that reaches thousands of news organizations in 100 countries around the globe. Since the creation of the Pulitzer Prize in 1917, the AP has won 50 of these prestigious awards.



“This partnership underscores 3BL Media’s commitment to ensure its clients’ content reaches the largest and most impactful audience possible,” said Greg Schneider, CEO of 3BL Media. “As CSR and sustainability news continues to become mainstream, we consider this another progressive step forward in our ongoing mission to raise awareness for our clients’ news and initiatives among all stakeholder groups.”



This agreement further solidifies 3BL Media’s standing as the most advanced and powerful distributor of CSR, Sustainability, Health, and Energy news, allowing the world to interact with its clients’ content in the format they are most likely to engage in.



About 3BL Media

3BL Media is a leading news and content distribution company focused on Sustainability, Health and Energy. The company works with organizations including multinational corporations, SME's, and non-profits to distribute multi-format media assets through social, traditional and new media channels. 3BL Media leverages its expertise in communications, technology and social media to enable organizations to more effectively communicate about their initiatives to critical stakeholder groups. 3BL Media is the publisher and producer of The CSR Minute™, The Health Minute, and The Energy Minute daily video shows. Visit http://3blmedia.com.



