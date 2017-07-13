3D Cell Culture Market Size Is Projected to Be Around $1.8 Billion by 2025

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2017 --A research study titled, "3D Cell Culture Market by Technology, Application, and End User - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025" published by Crystal Market Research, states that the 3D cell culture market is projected to be around $1.8 billion by 2025.



3D cell culture is synthetically-created environment in which cells are allowed to grow in all three dimensions unlike 2D cells. 3D cell culture is one of the fastest growing segments in life sciences industry, due to its wide range of applications in cancer research, regenerative medicines, and in-vitro cell assays. This can be attributed to the fact that these cell culture systems have replaced animal models in certain clinical experiments as these cells closely resemble cells in vivo. These 3D cells from natural cell-to-cell interactions as well as facilitate exchange of ions and electrical signals resembling those occurring in vivo. 3D cell cultures are increasingly replacing 2D cell culture as they help to overcome problems associated with the use of 2D cell cultures. However, 3D cell culture is emerging field providing tremendous opportunities for the market growth. High demand for organ transplantation and tissue regeneration, and increasing need of regenerative medicines for diseases such as cancer and diabetes will play vital role in the market growth.



Browse full research report with TOC on "3D Cell Culture Market by Technology, Application, and End User - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025" at: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/3d-cell-culture-market



Scaffold-based cell cultures have unique property of adjusting biochemical and mechanical property due to which these are widely used in regenerative medicine and 3D printing. Micro patterned surfaces are expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period owing to its high drug reactivity and enzyme activity.



Stem cell-based culture systems are expected to witness highest growth in the forecast period, due to their application in tissue and organ regeneration. This leads to large scale adoption of 3D cell culture systems by biotech & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and diagnostic centers, which further contributes to the market growth. Besides, rise in prevalence of cancer will increase need for cancer research and development of regenerative medicines that will drive the market during forecast period.



North America accounted for almost two-fifth of the global share of 3D cell cultures market in 2016. This is primarily attributed to a number of factors such as large number of research laboratories, collaboration of biotech and Pharma companies for developing advance technology, and various government initiatives to support research and development of 3D cell culture systems in North America.



Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, due to increase in stem cell research in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Many key players are focusing on Asia-Pacific regions due to low cost of operations in this region. Companies are focusing on developing technologies tailored for particular research activity. For instance, in 2014, Japan based company, Reprocell acquired Human Tissue supplier Bioserve for integrating pluripotent stem cell technology and 3D cell culture technology to enhance efficiency of drug testing and cancer research.



Request a sample copy of 3D Cell Culture Market Research Report @ http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC0516



Some of the major companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nano 3D Biosciences, Promocell GmbH, Corning Inc., Biomatrix, Lonza, VWR International, LLC, Tecan Trading AG., 3D Biotek LLC., Global Cell Solutions, Inc., and InSphero AG.



Key Findings of the Research Study:



-Scaffold-based 3D cell culture segment accounted for two-fifth of the global market in 2016, due to their unique property of adjusting biochemical and mechanical properties.



-Stem-based cell culture is projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period, due to their extensive use in tissue and organ regeneration.



-Based on end-user, biotech and pharmaceutical companies segment is projected to dominate the overall market during the forecast period, primarily due to increase in adoption of 3D cell culture by large number of biotech and pharmaceuticals companies.



-U.S. dominated the global market in 2016. Large number of research laboratories and government initiatives supporting R&D in the field of 3D cell culture systems are set to drive the market growth during forecast period.



-Countries such as India and China will register maximum growth during forecast period due increasing use of 3D cell culture technology, developing healthcare infrastructure, and rise in demand for regenerative medicines developed through 3D cell culture systems to treat various diseases.



Inquire more about this report at: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/HC0516



3D Cell Culture Market is Segmentation as follows:



- By Technology:



Scaffold-Based

Solid Scaffolds

Micro patterned Surfaces

Hydro gels/ECM Analogs

Others

Scaffold Free

Suspension Cultures

Attachment Resistant Surfaces



- By Application:



3D Printing/Micro fluidics

Cell-based Assays/Toxicity Screening

Regenerative Medicine

Cancer Cell Research

In Vivo Applications for Stem Cell



- By End User:



Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Research Laboratories & Institutes

Others



By Region:



- North America



U.S

Canada

Mexico



- Europe



Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe



- Asia-Pacific



Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific



- Rest of the World



Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Others



Get Customization in the Report At: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/customization/HC0516



Related Reports:



2D Cell Culture Market by Product, Application, and End User - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/2d-cell-culture-market



About Crystal Market Research

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.



Contact:

Akhil V.

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://blog.crystalmarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com