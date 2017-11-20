3D Dental Imaging with a Swipe of the Wand - Christopher D Merchant DDS Now Offers iTero Technology

Tumwater, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2017 --Dr. Merchant understands the disdain dental patients have for dealing with biting into goopy impression molds in order to get the proper fitting required for a crown. Dental patients in the Tumwater, Washington area are excited to learn about this new digital imaging tool designed to improve the experience and overall quality of restorative dental procedures. Dr. Christopher Merchant fully utilizes the tool, "Our patients love that we embrace new technologies. They can say goodbye to goopy impressions. Our iTero intraoral scanner allows us to give the best and most accurate digital impressions to make our patients treatment convenient, precise, and more comfortable."



Dr. Christopher Merchant is constantly seeking the latest dental advancement in order to better serve his patients and their families. Tumwater dental patients no longer need to dread the sticky goop and old cold metal trays that were used to make impressions. The iTero intraoral digital scanner creates a whole new, seamless and clean experience for any dental restoration. In fact, the iTero has been proven to reduce discomfort, improve the accuracy of the dental restoration and shorten appointment times.



Christopher D Merchant DDS offers the latest tech advances in dentistry. "The iTero intraoral digital scanner is just one example of the technological advancements embraced by Dr. Merchant and his expert dental team. In the end their goal is to provide a dental experience that eliminates discomfort while streamlining all procedures. The professionals with Dr. Christopher Merchant strive to constantly improve with updated precision techniques required for the very best dental work. This includes the most advanced approaches to services such as Invisalign, inlays and onlays, crowns, porcelain veneers and dental implants. Currently the benefits of iTero improve all aspects of restorative dental techniques. The fact that iTero removes the need for messy molds that can often be inaccurate is very appealing to patients. The incredible 3D image is created by the iTero scanner as the patients is being examined. The digital scan is completed without any molds that can cause an annoying activation of the gag reflex because the patient only needs to allow a hand-held device to touch the tip of the teeth. This is a welcome relief for many patients and opens up new opportunities for those who have time constraints due to busy schedules. The digital impression can be completed within a matter of minutes with express lab services available for a highly precise, custom fit designed for durability and comfort. For more information about the state of the art technology options available at the office of Christopher D Merchant DDS visit the website today. Residents in the Tumwater, Washington area are encouraged to get to know Dr. Merchant and his professional staff by contacting their office for a consultation appointment today.