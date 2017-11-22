3D Designer Steven Rude Announces the Krazy House Lottery Giveaway on Christmas Day

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2017 --Steven Rude, a 3D designer and the founder of Krazy Homes, is delighted to announce the Krazy House lottery giveaway. The winner of this lottery will receive a Krazy House designed and built by Steven in San Miguel Mexico. The tickets to participate in this extraordinary giveaway are now available for $99, and the name of the winner will be declared on the Christmas Day.



A noted 3D special effects designer, Steven Rude has worked on many popular films and TV commercials. He has recently realized the dream of bringing 3D designs on his computer to life by designing and building a couple of Krazy Homes in San Miguel, Mexico.



"When it comes to designing the rooms in the house, everything starts out with some curves in the computer, and a few dreams. Designs are drafted out in 3D on the computer, and re-worked. My team of artist cement workers see the designs from many different perspectives. The curves are then roughed out using plastic tubing, to actual size," Steven says highlighting the uniqueness of his Krazy Homes. "The forms are first built in metal bar and wire mesh. The wire mesh is filled with cement. A smooth finished top coat of cement completes the surface. The magical design is transformed from the computer to something real."



San Miguel de Allende is a truly magical destination located deep in the heart of the Sierra Madre Mountains just North of Mexico city. The town's colonial architecture, enchanting cobblestone streets and cosmopolitan panache has made it a highly preferred vacation destination. In 2017, San Miguel de Allende has been adjudged to be world's best city to travel to.



To win the Krazy House lottery giveaway and own a piece of dream in San Miguel de Allende, please purchase the tickets at http://krazyhomes.com/krazy-house-giveaway.html.



About Krazy Homes

Krazy Homes is the brainchild of Steven Rude, 3D special effects designer with a wealth of experience. Krazy Homes was born out of Steven's dream to bring his 3D designs to life. The first couple of Krazy homes in have been designed and built recently in San Miguel, Mexico.