3D Digital Magazine Publishing Contributes to Environment Protection

Guang Dong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2014 --3D PageFlip, a China based Software Company and a renowned name when it comes to offering 3D eBooks for the users today launched their 3D PageFlip Professional software for customers across the globe. This software can be used by authors, publishers and businesses worldwide for digital magazine publishing. Sources confirmed that the purpose of the launch is to promote a green environment.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “Our motive behind the launch is to create an eco-friendly environment. As environment protection is very essential these days, so we planned to create software that provides power to each and every individual to save the earth.” He further added, “We want to become a leading name when it comes to promoting green living.”



According to the experts, the software will be helpful to the entire cycle associated with trees, earth and pollution. Pollution has a direct relation to the number of trees being cut, which in turn are taken down to create books for the children. More books simply means cutting of trees and increase in pollution. Opting for eBooks can provide a solution.



The company’s focus is to provide ideal software that helps to improve the electronic reading experience. 3D PageFlip Professional helps to convert PDFs, images, Microsoft Office Word, Open Office, PowerPoint and Excel into the flash support 3D eBooks. Users can create the 3D page flipping ebook and add 3D spinning and turning effects. They can also import hyperlinks and table contents from the original PDF file. Customers can do editing, design and branding, add templates and themes, save settings and share the flash eBook with their friends on Facebook and Twitter.



Customers can easily download the software from the official website of the company. The software is priced at $299 and supports Windows XP, Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Mac OS X 10.6, 10.7 and 10.8.

For more features of the 3D PageFlip Professional and make use of it to publish attractive 3D magazines, go to http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/.



About 3D PageFlip Co., Ltd.

3DPageFlip Software Co., Ltd. was established in the 2008. The company is famous for manufacturing digital publishing tools that helps to make 3D flipping magazines.