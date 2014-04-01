3D Flash Flipbook Software Has Been Announced a Newer Version by 3Dpageflip.com

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2014 --3DPageFlip.com has announced their new version of its standard flash flipbook software. 3D PageFlip is a software company that offers 3D publication tools for people worldwide. The flagship product called 3D PageFlip Standard. This new tool is user friendly and created to convert PDF, office, Microsoft office imagery for 3 dimensional viewing. This product is unique for writers who want to convert their PDF files into a fantastic 3D book.



3D PageFlip is a new cutting edge in the e-book industry and stay ahead of the competition by delivering a wide range of 3D publication applications to their consumers. The company is committed to creating and perfecting this new software to be able to offer more functions for publishers. This software was invented for consumers to help convert brochures, magazines, e-catalogs and more with their 3D page turning effects in a matter of minutes.



Companies will benefit from this software because they will have the ability to make a brand flipbook, including logo with a 3 Dimensional look. Companies can also include their information, set the language for global sales and publish online. This featured software is intended to help promote book sales and demonstrate an e-book in real time and animation.



Flipbook created by 3D PageFlip Standard can spin 360 degrees on any device with a full vision while people can enjoy a background full of realistic scenes. These flipbooks can be published online and can be shared through email. A support CD is also included and all one needs is a browser. Html flip book can be read on all devices like mobile phones, iPads, computers etc.



For more interested features of the 3D page flip software, go to http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d/.