3D Flip Page Software Is Introduced to Create 3D Effects from Flat PDF Files

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2014 --Designing a 3D e-book is a lot easier now, with the new 3D PageFlip Standard software introduced by 3DPageFlip Software Company. One can use the flip page software to create flip books from PDF, Microsoft Office or image files. There is no need to be technically skillful to create 3D e-books. The software is easy to operate and has been designed to have intuitive features, guiding a user to easily create an e-book with striking 3D effects.



The spokesperson of the company maintains that the software has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of the modern users. Today, most businesses and individuals need to create creative and dynamic presentations, e-books, newsletters, brochures, catalogues etc. and this flash flipbook software will enable them to achieve their tasks simply and with a greater degree of efficiency. “Gone are the days when people used to deliver PDF pages for branding, promotions and other purposes. Today, people need to be more creative and need to maintain a convincing approach while delivering messages to their customers. However, with our software, one can easily turn the same old PDF pages into highly interactive presentations,” the spokesperson reveals.



The software can deliver 3D flip books in minutes, and a user doesn’t need to have the knowledge of Flash programming or HTML. This is the reason why this 3D flip book maker can be more advantageous to the new-age users who want to promote their brand, business or books and magazines through creative presentations. Besides, the final output can have lots of other advantageous features that the modern businesses can never ignore. For example, the flipbook can have SEO integration features for the major search engines such as Google, Yahoo and Bing. Moreover, one can also share the flip book on social media networks that brings the advantages of online publishing and distribution of one’s content.



The developers of the company have included some of the remarkable features that make the software a desired tool for the modern businesses. Moreover, it is available at a cost-effective price of just $99, and one can enjoy an unlimited number of conversions from PDF to 3D e-books for that price. Besides, they are offering lifelong upgrade, and a 24/7 tech support is also in place for guiding the users on any kind of technical issue. Anyone willing to learn more about the software or willing to place an order can visit the link http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d/.



About 3DPageFlip

3DPageFlip Software Co., Ltd. is a company headquartered in China, which has developed a series of digital publishing tools including 3D PageFlip Professional, 3D eBook converter and others. Established in 2008, the company has been providing cost-effective software and services to their worldwide clients