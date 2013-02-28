3D Flipbook Presents a Great Tool to Publish Documents Both Online and Offline

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2013 --A page turning software is among the basic applications which have been used by almost every company today. It not only makes the professional documents look much better and representable, but also helps the companies to enhance the impact on the reader. Now there are sever software which are available online and each of them come with one or the other unique feature. It is one of the useful digital publications which show information to people with a special effect and a 3D look to the entire document. One of the most advanced software which is available for people to use and make the most out of their documents is 3D PageFlip Professional. This software comes with the ability of converting a PDF to Flippingbook along with several other handy features. These features include page editing, adding flash, videos and making photo slideshow.



The flipbook maker pro comes with more than 8 inbuilt templates which can be used for amazing 3D panoramic effects. It also comes with page turning effect along with 3D video embedding feature and much more. One of the features which are worth mentioning is the 360 degree rotation of products. This unique feature helps to make a far better representation of a product so that the user or the reader has an advanced and much better feel of the product. There are other ways for sharing this which includes both the offline and online methods. Included in the offline method is the feature of publishing 3D flipbooks in ZIP formats or an exe format. Once this is done people can send it to others through an email or transfer through a removable drive. People using the offline method can publish it in a 3DP format and later install 3D PageFlip Reader for reading the special format flipbook. Publishing it online is another great feature which comes with this software. People can visit this link and use the method mentioned to publish the 3D flipbook online.



To mention some of the other features which this flip book PDF converter comes with would include the following:



- Cool 3D and 2D for designing

- Multimedia Page Edition Function

- Create Video in 3D Space - Fantastic Visual Feast

- Comprehensive Basic Designing Function

- View on iPhone, iPad or Android Devices

- Share with Your Friends with AddThis



Besides all the unique support it comes with people can use the flip book maker for SEO purpose as well. Yes this tool helps in creating a 3D flipping book with SEO in-built feature. Moreover for all those who wish to convert this file into HTML format can do so by using HTML and meta keywords. This way all the docs would be optimized and search engine friendly.



About 3DPageFlip

3D PageFlip is a company that creates innovative software for flipping book and most of them are 3D software. The latest product developed by them is the flip book maker – 3D PageFlip Software and it proves to be an effective marketing tool for online and offline business.



URL: http://www.3dpageflip.com/