3D Magazine Software for Mac Now Is Available for Publishing PDF Publications Online

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2014 --3DPageFlip, a China-based company, today released its latest application for the Mac OS. Their latest software is fully compatible with Mac OS X 10.5 and the latest version of the Mountain Lion. The company offers a standard version of online magazine software for Mac that enables users to convert any PDF file into flipbook with 3D effect. It offers many options for customizing flipbooks such as adjusting the size and quality of imported PDF documents, designing of templates or applying a number of pre-designed templates, adding sound files, defining the tilt angle, sharing of eBook URLs using social media sites like Facebook, Digg, Twitter and many more.



In a recent interview, the CEO said, “It will have more powerful features in the future to satisfy our customers’ needs. We are open for any comments or suggestions to further improve the 3D magazine software for Mac”. The software also allows its users to publish their flipbooks to the 3DPageFlip’s server or in any website and blog site. Moreover, it is supported by Google analytics so that users can freely embed Google analytics codes into their 3D flipbooks to monitor their published books’ traffic and measure their ads’ ROI. Users can also check their online statistics using their Google analytics account.



The 3D magazine software for Mac is really outstanding when it comes to its functions and added features. We had a conversation with one of the users who said it’s not difficult to use and the software is easy to understand with the less complex interface.



About 3DPageFlip

3DpageFlip is a software company that specializes in 3D flipbook applications. For more information, access their website at http://www.3dpageflip.com/.