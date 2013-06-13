3D Page Flip Reader Is New Freeware for EBooks Available in the 3DP Format

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2013 --The excitement is building. The 3D PageFlip Reader is a specific reader that helps people read a flipbook on a PC, Android or mobile device with full 3D eBook features. 3D PageFlip Reader is a free program that allows users to seamlessly interact with 3DP documents across various platforms and devices such as the PC and Android. A Mac, IOS version will be available in the near future.



In a time where there are so many options available to read and receive information, businesses and organizations are looking for ways to attract and retain readers to their publications, brochures, etc. The average reader will glance information and make a decision within a few seconds whether to complete the read. The 3D PageFlip Reader is not just bells and whistles to draw attention but it enhances the reading experience, making it one that readers cannot find anywhere else.



The 3D PageFlip Professional/Standard includes effects that add value. The decision to publish with the 3DP format is just good business because it is filled with multiple features that make the publication memorable to the reader. One such feature is the slide feature that allows for a wide variety of flipping books to be shared. The flipbook is also perfect for mobile reading.



The process of installing the 3D PageFlip Reader on a mobile phone to read the flipbook is quite simple: The first step is to install the 3D PageFlip Standard software, design the flipbook and then click “convert to 3D book.” Then users choose 3DP format and click “convert” after which they get a flipbook output file named .3dpe. The file is the 3DP flipbook. Finally, they simply download and install 3D Page FlipReader onto a PC, Android or phone. The document is now ready to be read on any of these devices. It’s as simple as that.



Most email programs do not allow sending exe files via email because it is considered a security risk. It is better to choose 3DP format instead of exe when sharing flipbook via email. Executable files can contain viruses and malware. The exe file is a type of executable file and most email software programs and online email services restrict or block the sending and receiving of these attachments. 3DP technology is a new solution instead of the exe file for email sharing because there is no security risk.



For more information, visit: http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-reader/index.html