3D PageFlip Professional Allows Users to Create Unlimited Flipping Books

GuangZhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2013 --Flipbook software lets users convert PDF, Microsoft Office, OpenOffice, and images into realistic, page flipping e-books. The software, including 3D PageFlip Professional, now allows users to convert an unlimited number of files. In addition to being cost efficient, a single purchase includes lifetime upgrades and the ability to convert as many files into flipping books as desired.



There other similar software titles which put a limit on the number of conversions before addition purchases need to be made. This, the company feels, is uneconomical and inconvenient. The software, however, does more than just convert files. Users can add 3D objects and embed Flash effects, videos, images, links, buttons, and more, while take advantage of branding tools such as logos, company info, 3D flip effects, and others to customize their e-books.



Another benefit to the software is flipping book can be output to PC, tablet, or mobile device formats. They can also be uploaded to websites or shared via social media. Its ability to convert as many flipping books as possible with no time limit makes the software even more attractive. Many users are not aware of this. The company regularly receives emails regarding this point before customers make purchases. Since its software has become so popular and useful, 3DPageFlip.com sees the urgent need to clarify this rule. Only one license can be installed per computer, but this does not affect the number of flipping books which can be created on that machine.



This feature is especially important to those working in the digital publishing industry. Being able to convert unlimited flipbooks is significant to e-book publishers who need to create and update high quantities of e-books every day. Even compared to software that limits how many conversions can be made, 3DPageFlip software is very affordable. Its multimedia tools, templates, background designs, and value for branding and online marketing makes it a more economical choice.



Available in standard and professional versions, 3D PageFlip supports Windows and Mac OS X operating systems. Digital publishers can create an unlimited number of e-books, magazines, brochures, catalogs, reports, and more. To find additional details on the software and its no limits on conversions, visit the product page at http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/.



About 3DPageFlip.com

Based in China, 3DPageFlip.com distributes flash flip book creator software to digital publishing industries and consumers worldwide since 2008. The company’s software is able to convert an unlimited number of PDF, Word, and other files into page flipping e-books, magazines, catalogs, brochures, and more, giving customers a wide range of possibilities at a low cost. Top notch customer service includes professional assistance before and after purchase. Feedback is also accepted and taken into account when the company updates the software.