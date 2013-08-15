3D PageFlip Professional Can Add YouTube Video and SWF to Flash Flipbook

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2013 --Users of 3D PageFlip now have more multimedia editing functions so they can add YouTube videos and SWF to their page flipping e-books. Many users have expressed the need for additional multimedia functions in 3D PageFlip Professional. The company is announcing it has introduced these popular functions, which are now available on the software interface so users can edit their flipbooks as they wish.



The built-in Flip Page Editor includes the necessary controls for adding the YouTube videos and SWF. While adding such features is easy, multimedia objects tend to take a long time to load on the reader’s computer. It is therefore important for authors to consider a balance between the content of the book and the load time. This makes it much more convenient for people to read the flipbook, especially if they do not have to wait.



Users can add video anywhere on the pages. To add a YouTube video, all they need is the video URL to embed on the page. It is also possible to adjust the size of the player. Videos can also be previewed from within the software, so users have a precise and convenient tool for maximizing the quality of each and every page in the flipbook.



The SWF files can also be added to any part of a page. Users can set the size of the SWF animation with the software controls. They should also import SWF files from a local path to attain the best results. With the multimedia editing functions, adding YouTube video and SWF animations to flipbooks has never been easier. Users can also create the most unique e-books possible and optimize the content to the best of their abilities.



People can also be extremely creative in developing their flipbooks. The new functions allow them to make full use of 3D PageFlip Professional and incorporate great content. For more information on this and other features of the software, go to the product page at http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/.



About 3DPageFlip, Ltd.

Since 2008, 3DPageFlip, Ltd. has developed digital publishing software tools allowing users to create realistic 3D page flipping e-books. Intended for both business and individual users, the software has provided an innovative set of products in the industry. It can be used to create a variety of online publications, including e-books, newspapers, magazines, catalogs, photo albums, and others.