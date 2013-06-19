3D PageFlip Professional - Flip Magazine Software to Create Interactive Publications

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2013 --Now that eBooks are becoming extremely popular amongst both computer and tablet users, new software is developing to make these eBooks as lavish as a traditional book or magazine could be. Not only are eBooks used for books and magazines, but business owners throughout the world are using eBooks to create colorful catalogs while saving on production costs. Now the software company, 3DPageFlip, has created professional eBook design software that is easy to use and has capability of producing 3-dimentional effects.



This new software, available for purchase online, is 3D PageFlip Professional. It offers users the ability to create stunning 3D effects and users can apply a panoramic template, add 3D video, watch video in panoramic space, and create a 3D sphere gallery. Like other flip magazine software created by 3DPageFlip, users start by converting a regular PDF, OpenOffice, Microsoft Office or images into the flip magazine software. From here, users can personalize, design, and organize their eBook.



Now with the 3D PageFlip Professional users create beautiful 3D effects that keep the reader interested through intriguing animations. These eBooks that are created provide interaction with an eBook that is difficult to achieve in a standard eBook format or any kind of traditional book format. Businesses and organization can share a wealth of information with customers, clients and supporters by adding 3D videos, animations, high quality images, and a 3D Sphere Gallery.



Available for purchase online at $99 for the standard version or $299 for the professional version, 3D PageFlip Professional offers all the wonderful and exciting features as a traditional flip magazine software but amplifies that to give the reader an interactive journey through a book, magazine, or catalog. These 3D eBooks can also be used for digital newspapers, brochures, image albums and reports. 3D PageFlip Professional is available for Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7 and Windows 8 as well as Mack OS 10.6 and above.



After completion, users also have the ability to share via social networking or email to promote their new beautiful literary creation to friends, family, business associates, organization members, customers and clients. By using visually appealing eBooks, businesses are sure to grow and can view results via Google Analytics to track who is reading their new 3D eBooks.



For the past five years, 3D PageFlip Software Co., Ltd. has been providing high-quality and leading industry 3-dimentional software available worldwide. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, 3D PageFlip Software Co., Ltd. strives to provide exceptional products for their users that are both easy to use and top of the line.