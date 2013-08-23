3D PageFlip Professional Introduce Its Powerful Function to Create 3D Flash Effects for eBooks

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2013 --The 3D PageFlip Professional software is the brainchild of 3D PageFlip a professional 3D eBook creation tools provider. The 3D PageFlip Professional is one of the best 3D eBook publishers in the market. It is an all in one eBook tool that can convert PDF, Open Office, Microsoft office files into a page flipping ebook with amazing 3D flash effects and realistic page turns. The 3D PageFlip Professional also enables users to create multimedia contents in pages like 3D image sphere gallery, slideshows, 3D Product Present and more.



The 3D PageFlip Professional software builds 3D page flipping books, magazines, catalogues, brochures, eNewspapers and more. The key features of 3D PageFlip Professional are:



- Converts acrobat PDFs, images, Open Office, Microsoft Office to realistic flipbooks

- Supports batch conversion of PDF files to flipbooks

- 3D PageFlip Professional can create realistic 3D effects. Users can add 3D objects like 3D video, 3D photo slideshow; embed images, flash, buttons to e-books.

- Multiple outputs option for PC, mobile phones, tablets publishable on android devices, iPhone and iPad.

- Digital flipbooks can be published directly on 3DPageFlip server to share online.



3D PageFlip Professional provides multiple import and output options. Users can import PDF, images, Microsoft Office files and Open Office files and export 3D page flip books in html, exe, zip, etc. The tool enables panoramic template and readers can adjust and tilt the angle of the 3D page flipbook for a comfortable reading experience. Users can create html page flipbooks using 3D PageFlip Professional and sell it online. 3D presentation & 3D report for work, 3D e-cards & greetings for gifts, catalogues & brochures for businesses, digital textbooks for online learning can also be created with this tool.



“The 3D PageFlip Professional is the best flipbook software I have used till now. I love it because it easily turns a normal file into a beautiful 3D book. The software is user friendly and even beginners can play with it to kink up their contents”—Karsten



“The tool works smoothly on windows 7; no lags, does not slow down like the other flipbook softwares. The 3D effect is impeccable and almost lifelike” – Joan.T



About 3D PageFlip

3D PageFlip is a reputed provider of 3D eBook creation tools. Along with their star product 3D PageFlip Professional, they also offer a vast range of 3D eBook converters that cover various formats like Word, PowerPoint, images and more. They provide 3D publications to public and private organizations to help companies communicate with their customers through an effective, out-of-the-box medium.



For more details and features, and to learn about what 3D PageFlip can do for business, go to http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/.