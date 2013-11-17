3D PageFlip Professional Introduces Innovative New Feature That Lets Users Publish Images to a 3D Flip Book

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2013 --3D PageFlip Professional has just added an innovative new feature to their flagship software that lets users publish images directly to a flip book. 3D PageFlip is a highly popular and effective tool that allows users to create effective and affordable flip books for their personal or business use. The ability to publish images to these flip books, makes the software even more sought after by businesses and individuals who want to add an extra element to any presentation.



The ability to publish images directly to a flip book opens a whole new world of possibilities for the creative people who use the software. Individuals can make exciting e-cards for family and friends, photographers can create digital albums for clients or to post on their websites and other promotional material and small businesses can create presentations that showcase their products.



Using the image publishing feature is very simple for even novice users of the software. In essence there are five simple steps:

-Upload the desired image

-Design the image to present in the flip book

-Edit the image for publication

-Publish the image to the flip book

-Upload the finished flip book for viewing



3D PageFlip Professional is designed for use by individuals, small businesses, large international corporations and e-commerce professionals. The software is powerful enough to convert all image types to 3D flip book, including .jpg, .jpeg, .png, .bmp and more. The software is available for Windows-based PC and can be purchased and downloaded directly on the 3D PageFlip Professional website.



To learn more about this 3D PageFlip Professional the 3D image publishing feature visit http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/. Those interested in contacting the site owners can use the form on the website’s “Contact Us” page. 3D PageFlip Professional also has a presence on Facebook and Twitter.