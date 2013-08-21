3D PageFlip Professional Is Introduced to Online Business for Digital Content Publishing

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2013 --3D PageFlip, the leading provider of 3D eBook tools, is now offering 3D PageFlip Professional. This software is considered as the best digital publishing software now. It is a software that can be very useful for online businesses including the e-publication industry, travel agency, online store, and photography companies. Through this software, users will be able to customize templates and contents into 3D page flip books. It is also the software that will enable users to make use of their creativity, which will be beneficial for their business.



For every business, creativity is always a huge aspect. As such, business starts because of the idea and creativity of the owner, and that creativity must continue to be applied all the way even of the company has already thrived. Creativity is one of the fundamental things that fuel the development of a business, leading the company to reach success. That is why it is essential for businesses to use tools that will help them be noticed by their prospective customers. For companies that are looking for tools that can help them in that aspect, it is just in time for them to be aware that the best digital publishing software has already been released in the market, which is the 3D PageFlip Professional.



3D PageFlip Professional is a flip book maker and tool that serves as a PDF, OpenOffice converter. The software can also be used in converting images into a flip book, which creates a result that has quality multimedia elements that are embedded in every page. 3D PageFlip Professional also supports batch conversion PDF to flipbooks. It is the software that can be used in branding and design like for the logo of a company, which can be turned to have 3D flip effect. It can also help in editing pages. The software also features social integration, multiple outputs for mobiles, PCs and tablets. It also automatically updates itself all the time, and the most special feature that it has is that it directly uploads and share online.



For companies that are looking for the best digital publishing software, 3D PageFlip Professional is already that tool being looked for. For businessmen who want to use this tool, just purchase the tool at the website.



About 3D PageFlip Professional, Ltd.

3D PageFlip Professional, Ltd. is a company based in China. It is specializing in developing 3D eBook tools. The company is also offering a wide selection of eBook converters for all formats.



For more information about 3D PageFlip Professional, please feel free to visit http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/.