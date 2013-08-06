3D PageFlip Professional Offers Many Language Options to Meet E-Book Readers Worldwide

Guangzhou, GuangDong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2013 --The flipbook creating software 3D PageFlip Professional has added the capability to create a Flash magazine for a reader no matter where in the world they are. In addition to being a flexible PDF to flipbook converter, the software provides numerous customization options to meet user’s needs. Page turning documents for all customers can be designed and distributed, while publishers can meet the requirements of just about any reader.



One of the features letting users create Flash magazines for anyone is language settings. Currently, there are six language options in the software: English, Chinese, Dutch, German, Hungarian, and Polish. It is also possible for users to create a new language if the current languages integrated into the software are not applicable.



The Page Flip orientation can also be changed. Users can set pages to move from left to right, or right to left. With this feature, users can create Flash magazines in a different language, such as Arabic, which is written from right to left. Readers in countries speaking this and similar languages can therefore view the flipbook in their native language and understand the content as they are used to.



Some colors have different meanings in different countries or regions, even though they may look the same. Features for changing the appearance of flipping books and their colors are included in the software. The colors of toolbars, icons, fonts, and other items can be changed in the design interface of 3D PageFlip Professional. Also, users can add 360 degree spinning objects, hyperlinks, videos, sound, Flash effects, and more to customize each flipbook, make it unique, and communicate the message.



The 3D PageFlip Professional software is a good tool for creating e-books which engage readers anywhere in the world. Software users should therefore know more about their customers so they can publish Flash magazines based on their preferences. For more information on the software and how to customize flipbooks for readers anywhere, go to http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/.



About 3DPageFlip, Ltd.

A creator of 3D e-book creation tools, 3DPageFlip, Ltd. delivers innovative software to customers around the world. The software lets users convert PDF files to page-flipping e-books with panoramic backgrounds, 3D spinning objects, and a range of multimedia. Established in 2008, the China-based company markets its products to businesses and personal users alike.