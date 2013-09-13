3D PageFlip Professional, Page Flip Software Updated to Latest Version - 1.7.4

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2013 --3D PageFlip has emerged as one of the most preferred companies when it comes to providing 3D eBook creation tools. Experts believe that continuous product updating and an innovative approach are the major reasons behind the same. Keeping on the track, the company today released the latest version of their program 3D PageFlip Professional - 1.7.4. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are glad to announce the new version of our flagship application. The previous version was a huge success that became an instant hit among the masses; however, with the addition of a few new features, it is better than ever before.” He further added, “We aim to offer the best applications and tools to the masses for creating a problem free 3D eBook.”



According to the sources, the new version of 3D PageFlip Professional has many new features including the option of adding links, Mp4 videos, YouTube videos and pictures to the pages among others. The 3D PageFlip Professional 1.7.4 also helps people to change the window size of the YouTube video Player in a page flip book. The software offers multimedia editing functions as well. With the help of new version, one can publish 3D eBook with HTML, ZIP and EXE format among others for all device types as available in the market including iPad, iPhone, Android devices and Epub among others. The new version also helps to change PDF to realistic eBook via 3D page turning effect.



Sources confirmed that 3D PageFlip is a provider of various kinds of 3D eBook converters and cover many kinds of document formats including images, powerpoint and word to name of a few. The company is offering 3D Publications tools for individuals, small and large businesses, private firms as well as organizations.



For further information, visit http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/.



About 3D Pageflip Software Co Ltd.

3D Pageflip Software Co Ltd. started operations about five years ago and is based in China with branch office in Hong Kong. The company offers a range of digital publishing tools that aid in the creation of 3D flipping books. The tools on offer cover a wide range of formats including Word, images and PowerPoint to name a few.