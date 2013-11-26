3D PageFlip Professional: Professional Software for Making Modern 3D eBook

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2013 --3D PageFlip Professional software has emerged as the most preferred alternative when it comes to making 3D eBook. The software is a Flip book maker that helps to convert PDF, OpenOffice and pictures into practical page flipping book using rich multimedia essentials embedded in pages.



When contacted, Stella a representative from the company said, “We are excited about the response we are getting from the masses for our new software. I think the major reason behind the success of the same is its features, easiness and reasonable price.” She further added, “Our software 3D PageFlip Professional is available with guaranteed security to install and use. Users can also manage the way readers view or print their page flip books. 3D eBook gives remarkable reading experience and it shows with the various options it provides including 3D flip page, 3D ebook cover, 3D background template, and more 3D factors. These eBooks are more impressive than a flat PDF or image file. We aim to be the leading company when it comes to offering professional software.”



According to the sources, 3D PageFlip Professional software that has a number of excellent features that lets one customize and create an exclusive e-magazines. Users can effortlessly build various multimedia contents in pages including 3D Product Present, slideshows, 3D Video and 3D Image Sphere gallery among others. The professional software also allows users to easily import PDFs, PowerPoint, OpenOffice, Excel documents and Microsoft Office Word to create 3D flip book, business brochures, photos, magazines and albums.



Users can easily email the eBook and can also share it online by just clicking on "Upload Online" button in software where they need to make a personal account and upload flipbook online (to 3DPageFlip Server). Use of FTP or other publishing tools is not required. The professional version of the software also provides multimedia editing features. Users can add text, flash, video and sound to flipping pages.



About 3D PageFlip

3D PageFlip is a flip book maker that helps in converting PDF to a realistic 3D eBook.



Website: http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/