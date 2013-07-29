3D PageFlip Software Company Announces It Helps to Showcase Page Turning Publications Made by Its Customers

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2013 --Customers of 3D PageFlip, the flipbook publishing software from 3DPageFlip.com, can now have their work showcased on the company website. Users of the software can convert PDF, OpenOffice, Microsoft Office, and image files into page-flipping e-books with multimedia and a realistic 3D page-flipping effect. There are numerous ways to publish e-books from the software, and the company is now offering the chance to have 3D publications displayed on the customer showcase at 3DPageFlip.com



To have their flipbooks showcased, customers just have to submit their name, business name, e-book link, and comments to the company. The process is simple and is yet another way to get a flipbook and the brand, product, or other information presented in it to get noticed. This service is free for all users of the software.



The company keeps the original content from the flipping book project. Each submission, if accepted, is displayed at http://www.3dpageflip.com/example.html as examples of what can be done with the software. The main software product, 3D PageFlip Professional, can be used to create 3D virtual magazines, catalogs for shopping stores, product brochures, and digital e-books.



On the showcase page are numerous examples; clicking on each yields a full demo of the 3D e-book represented by the thumbnail. These fully functional demos provide a look at the page-flipping effect plus the information contained in the e-book. Readers also get to use the links, image spheres, and media functions such as buttons for music, video, and more. A full view of backgrounds, scenes, and templates is also provided.



Currently, there are several examples available, demonstrating some of the functions of the software and the types of flipbooks which can be created. Demonstrations of novels, textbooks, user guides, and wedding planners are already available for viewing. With all of these already present, anyone can get a clear picture of just how versatile the software is.



The showcase server is a service that can be very beneficial for customers. It can help them gain more exposure and to promote their own publications. As the company is becoming more popular and recognized, gaining exposure by demonstrating a publication on the website is a real possibility. The 3D PageFlip Professional software is available for purchase now at http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/.



About 3DPageFlip, Ltd.

Founded in 2008, 3DPageFlip, Ltd. now provides sales and technical support for its products to customers around the world. The company’s flipbook creating tools allow users to convert Word, PowerPoint, and image files, among others, into realistic 3D e-books, brochures, magazines, catalogs, and much, much more. Its products are suitable for personal and business users and suggestions are always welcome.