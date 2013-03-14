3D PageFlip Software to Offer Unlimited Downloads for Its Full Release Version on a Limited Basis

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2013 --3D PageFlip Standard is the perfect flash page flip software to transform PDF files into realistic 3D page flip magazines. With 3D PageFlip Standard, an eBook can be rotated in 360 degree with full vision, and it brings a feeling to users as if they are holding an actual book in their hands.



For interested users across the globe, 3D PageFlip has already been offering free downloads of their trial software since its initial release. With the launch of several upgrades to the 3D PageFlip Standard software program, 3D PageFlip is now currently offering a limited time promotion to give all users the ability to get their full version of their software on Glarysoft.



Unlike other flipbook software on the internet, 3D PageFlip Standard has many features that allow its users to use realistic 3D page flip magazines effect to promote their flash flipping book to boost book’s sales. 3D PageFlip is SEO based so that people can create highly appealing flipbooks that rank well in all major search engines and also can be tracked in Google Analytics. It also has social sharing capabilities built in so that user can not only create easily customizable flipbooks, but can also get maximum visibility for those books to users across the internet.



3D PageFlip Standard can be viewed on both Apple and PC machines, as well as all tablets and smartphone platforms worldwide.



For more information on 3D PageFlip and this extremely limited giveaway event, please visit http://giveaway.glarysoft.com/3dpageflipstandard2.5.9-192/. The activity will start on March 17 for 24 hours. Anyone can click “Download” to get fully licensed software for free during this period.



About 3D PageFlip

3D PageFlip allows users to create amazingly realistic 3D interactive magazines, catalogs, e-brochures, eBooks with flipping pages or newspapers in minutes without any Flash/HTML knowledge or programming skills. And user can output and publish 3D Digital Brochure online, offline (on PC, iPad etc), even burn it to a CD/DVD or use it with an USB storage device.