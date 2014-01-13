3D PageFlip Software Turns Batch Files Into Interactive 3D Page Flip Books

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2014 --Today’s PDF online magazines still scroll vertically, but there is one company that is dedicating itself to keeping some of the old ways in place. Many like being able to turn pages on a newspaper or book, and with 3D PageFlip Professional software, creating documents that can do this is a snap.



“This is the perfect media for anyone who wants to have the look of a book for their products. Other features are available as well, and the software is very simple for anyone to use,” said Jason Zhang, General Manager of 3D PageFlip.



Users can take any product created in an office software suite and make into an attractive and unique 3D book that will appear to have hours of work involved in its creation. Publishing is as simple as a few clicks with various possibilities available.



“There is a mobile option as well for any group, company or individual who is interested in reaching this ever-growing section of users. Those who have e-books and e-zines exclusively will appreciate this software,” said Zhang. The software comes with free upgrades for life, access to a special users-only forum and technical and customer service.



“Our support team is hand-picked by the staff for their particular skills and abilities. Only the best will qualify,” said Zhang. Various software packages are available depending on customer need. Each package is fully detailed with information for the customer to decide on which product would best meet their individual needs. A free version with limited features is available as well.



“Visit the site to learn more,” said Zhang. Interested parties can visit http://www.3dpageflip.com/ for additional information.



