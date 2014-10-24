3D Printers That Fit in Your Pocket Will Soon Become a Reality

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2014 --One of the newest areas of research in 3D printing is portable printing. A crowdfunding campaign has just been launched to create the Pocket 3D Printer, which is the first 3D printer of its kind that combines two existing technologies into a new one.



3D printers are used in every industry. With 3D Printing you can print everything from toys to medical aids, like those shown in this article: http://www.3dprinterworld.com/article/toddler-gets-3d-printed-magic-arms In the future you could print an entire exoskeleton, or just a part of one that has been damaged.



3D printing at home is here, it is where the personal computer was in the 1980's. It is a technology just waiting for someone to bring it to fruition. Someone will eventually make portable 3D printing a reality, and create a brand new manufacturing and prototyping industry in doing so.



"By funding this project through crowdfunding, you are opening doors and bridging gaps that have existed for decades between consumer manufacturing and private corporate manufacturing. Not only will your funding help bring the Pocket 3D Printer to life, it will also set a precedent and establish a new method for creating consumer devices." Says creator Stephen Middleton.



"Crowdfunding could not exist the way it does today without the internet, it is unique. This is your chance to make a difference, and participate in crowdfunding."



For more information visit: http://igg.me/at/pocket3dprinter."



About Stephen Middleton

Stephen is a Mechanical/Materials Engineerbased in Cedar Park, TX who likes solving problems and making ideas come to life.