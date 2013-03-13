3DPageFlip Ltd to Offer a Giveaway Activity for Extensive Services

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2013 --3D Page Flip Ltd is proud to announce its latest offer for customers’ satisfaction. It will give hold its giveaway activity for 3D PageFlip Standard on March17, 2013 at http://giveaway.glarysoft.com/3dpageflipstandard2.5.9-192/. This piece of software is designed to transform PDF files into realistic 3D page flip magazines. Through this, users can create realistic 3D interactive catalogs, magazines, eBooks and brochures in a minute. They can do this even without any HTML/Flash ideas or programming skills.



The company negotiated with Glarysoft through email and finalized an agreed contract. 3D Page Flip Ltd will join its unlimited downloads for a limited time only, and users are free to get a license of 3D PageFlip Standard in this activity.



3D Page Flip Ltd is a professional provider of 3D eBook creation tools. It is also offering a wide range of 3D eBook converters to coat other document formats such as Word, Images, PowerPoint and many more. At present, the company is delivering 3D publications to countless clients, both private and public companies. This company believes that its latest technology will assist people and company owners to communicate with their possible clients.



The company is committed to offer a more functional piece of page flip software for great satisfaction. With this new giveaway activity, 3D Page Flip Ltd is expected to be more in demand in the market. Its product, 3D PageFlip Standard, can spin 360 degrees with complete version. It will also make users feel as if they are holding a real book in their hands. This product is also effective in demonstrating the flippingbook in realistic, visual 3d animation.



About 3DPageFlip

3D Page Flip Ltd was established in 2008 and its main headquarter is located in China with branches in Hongkong. With the company’s dedication to offer a magnificent piece of software, more and more people are longing to deal with this company.



It is expected that the upcoming giveaway activity of the company will be successful. With its offered products and services, a large number of people can participate in this event.



For people who are interested about this company and opt to know more about its new giveaway activity, please go to scan its official website at http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d/index.html.