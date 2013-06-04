3DPageFlip Software Now Possesses the Feature of Memory Function

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2013 --A memory function has been added to 3D PageFlip Professional v1.6.7, a new update from 3DPageFlip Software Co., Ltd. which improves upon the previous versions. In prior editions of the software, it could not remember the settings people worked on. Once closed and re-launched, the program would reset all of the template settings to their original status. With version 1.6.7, this is no longer the case.



The flipbook making software now features a memory function so it can remember and reserve all the settings created by users the last time the program was closed. There are several main themes which can be selected, edited, and designed. A 3D panoramic background is included as part of these, while pre-designed animated scenes can be used to create unique backgrounds. In addition, free themes are available on the company’s website for download and import.



Many features make the software convenient for authors, publishers, and any business or personal user. The memory function provides an additional option for saving templates and themes, as people can store what they had the last time the software was used. Sometimes only a small change is needed to create a unique theme. This feature cuts down the time it takes to create something different, appealing to any user of the software who wants to create unique flippingbook easily.



In addition to themes, the software allows users to add other 3D objects, images, Flash effects, video, links, and buttons. All can be added to flipbooks converted from PDF, OpenOffice, and Microsoft Office files. Users can do more than add functions and save their template settings, however. There are options for importing addition files such as PowerPoint and Excel, so people can create their own flipping books, magazines, photo albums, business brochures, and more.



The program also allows as many as dozens of PDFs to be converted at the same time, and output in any one of a number of formats. Flipbooks can be published to websites and blogs in HTML5 or Flash format, or output in .exe, 3DP, or mobile device formats. They can even be uploaded online via an FTP server. With the new memory function, the process of creating and uploading an e-book has become even more streamlined, as previously generated templates can be worked on from where one last finished.



For more information on 3D PageFlip Professional v1.6.7 and the company, go to http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/.



About 3DPageFlip Software Co., Ltd.

Established in 2009, 3DPageFlip Software Co., Ltd. has become a leading consumer software provider in China and has influenced the worldwide digital publishing software market. The company specializes in software tools for converting PDF, Microsoft Word, and other files into page-flipping e-books, magazines, brochures, photo albums, and more, targeting both consumers and businesses. In addition to customer service, it also accepts questions and suggestions for consistently improving upon the software.