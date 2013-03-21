3DPageFlip.com Announces Launch of Online Tutorials and Blog

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2013 --Creator of digital publishing tools such as 3D flipbook software, 3DPageFlip.com has announced it has launched three new pages on its website. These include two tutorial pages, one which details the software in the form of PowerPoint presentations and another with video tutorials. Another new page features the 3D PageFlip Blog, where software users can post their own reviews and information on industry news and more will be posted.



Serving as an online informational guide, the PowerPoint tutorial uses text and graphics to outline the software’s features. The embedded slideshare presentations are controlled directly on the webpage. Visitors just have to click the arrow buttons to change the page in each window. The content provides information on how to convert a PDF to flipbook with ease, create 3D products, embed 3D video, add a photo slide show, and use Flash to add to the presentation of any e-book.



Additional slide shows provide a comparison between 3D Page Flip Pro and 3D Page Flip Standard. Others provide details on how to publish an e-book with personal information, create a theme, convert images, and convert PowerPoint files to a 3D flipbook. Many others also provide step-by-step instructions on using the software and designing an e-book for different purposes. Presentations for creating an e-book for iPad or for music, and how to insert one into a website, are also included on the new page.



The Hot Flip Book Videos Tutorial has also been added to 3DPageFlip.com. Each embedded video provides an audio tutorial with a visual demonstration. Videos cover how to add multimedia content, design a 3D e-book, or include photos. Similar to the PowerPoint page, the videos can be controlled directly on the screen. Just click on the play button and the video will run through. A full screen option is available for each, so visitors can take in more of the details and better learn how to use the software.



As the 3D flipping book software is updated continually, the company plans to update the tutorial pages on a regular basis. It is accepting suggestions from users if they have questions or suggestions. Tutorials will be updated according to the feedback of users.



Also, 3DPageFlip.com has added a blog to the website. It is designed to be a resource for user reviews, industry news, ways to use the software for different purposes, and develop user experience and skills. Posters can also talk about different topics related to the software and its features.



For more details on the company and its product line, visit http://3dpageflip.com.



