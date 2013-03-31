3DPageFlip.com Announces Version 2.6.0 of 3D PageFlip Standard Software

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2013 --The PDF to flipbook conversion software provider, 3DPageFlip.com, has announced its latest version of standard software, 3D PageFlip Standard v2.6.0. Retaining the same functionality of converting PDF files to 3D e-books in minutes, the software has been updated to allow users to integrate dynamic background scenes, making their flipbooks look more realistic and engaging. Users can further customize their digital e-books, magazines, catalogs, reports, and more.



In addition, an error which used to occur in the output interface has been fixed. Users now have a smoother interface to work with, increasing the value of the software and allowing users to work even faster than before. The features which users have come to know and love are still there, including 360 degree rotating effects and the page flipping effect that has become the trademark of the software. There are also 10 in one templates, both in 2D and 3D panoramic styles, and the ability to create digital flipbooks without any programming knowledge whatsoever.



A benefit of the software is that it contributes to a paperless office. Documents can be edited onscreen so drafts are not necessary. The realistic page flipping effect gives viewers the impression of a magazine or catalog, making it more appealing and easier to read onscreen. In addition to providing reading materials to customers, companies can use 3D PageFlip Standard v2.6.0 internally. Presentations can be modified into flipbooks with slideshows, videos, and more for everyone to see.



The new form of page turning software saves money, not just because it is fast and the manpower for creating such publications can be kept at a minimum. Paper supplies can be eliminated from the budget. No more endless hours printing out publications. There is also no need to have places to store drafts or master copies in cabinets, nor is there any pressure to recycle paper from the office. Everything is worked on using the computer, via a simple interface allowing even novices to create digital publications in little time.



Any e-book, catalog, brochure, magazine, or newspaper can be filled with interactive features. They can also be shared online or offline; added to a social media profile; or copied to a CD, DVD, or USB device. Users can also integrate the software with their Search Engine Optimization strategies and track e-books via Google Analytics.



For more details, visit the product page at http://3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d/index.html.



About 3DPageFlip.com

China-based 3DPageFlip.com has released numerous software titles, since its inception in 2008, which allow users to convert PDF, Word, and other files into realistic page flip e-books. These innovative tools have revolutionized the software market and the company continues to improve upon its unique software all the time. It is devoted to excellent customer service, both walking users through new features and taking suggestions to incorporate into future updates.