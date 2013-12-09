3dpageflip.com Has Just Unveiled an Innovative Flipbook Maker Called the 3D PageFlip Professional

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2013 --3dpageflip.com, a website committed to developing stunning digital catalogs, brochures and magazines, has launched a new innovative flip book maker on its official website. As sources have reported, this new flip book maker from 3dpageflip.com is called the 3D PageFlip Professional. Basically, the 3D PageFlip Professional is a high-grade flipbook tool that transforms regular images, OpenOffice and PDF files to realistic flipping page books. Furthermore, this unique tool provides a broad range of extensive designs for all its users. This latest development is by far good news for all web designers, as they can now create 3D videos, slideshows, 3D product presents, and other multimedia contents with ease. For those who are interested in using this tool, make sure to navigate to this webpage, http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/.



The tool is practically ideal for branding and designing. With 3D PageFlip Professional, users get to create unique and striking backgrounds, logos, tool bars, 3D flip effects and many more. In addition, this tool can help create information for their company or business.



3D PageFlip Professional comes with a wide variety of stunning themes, animated scenes and templates for background design. As the company’s representatives have said, this 3D flip book maker showcases a great number of animated scenes as well as 3D and 2D templates. With its superior array of background templates and themes, users can create realistic, panoramic and stunning 3D scenes. Aside from its existing templates and themes, the tool also allows users and website designers to download new themes on their website.



By using of 3D PageFlip Professional, users get choose from a multitude output options. With 3D PageFlip Professional, they can publish their work into file formats like 3Dp, Zip, EXE, HTML5, Flash and many more. Moreover, the tool’s output can be transferred to CDs or DVDs, so users as well as other computer users can view them from other computers.



3dpageflip.com’s 3D PageFlip Professional is available for Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Xp and Vista platforms. Apart from computers, flash flip book created in the tool can be used for other electronic devices as well, such as Android phones, iPhone, iPad and tablets.