3DPageFlip.com Offers 30% off 3D PageFlip Standard and Updates 3D PageFlip for PowerPoint

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2013 --3DPageFlip Software Co. Ltd, the flipbook software provider, has released another tool that is specially designed to let users convert PowerPoint into a flipping book. The software is called 3D PageFlip for PowerPoint. It acts like a converter of PowerPoint to a flipping book which allows any user to create a printable 3-dimensional flipbook with a 360-degree effect using PowerPoint files. It also offers a detailed setting to publish a book online.



With 3D PageFlip for PowerPoint, anyone won’t face any difficulties when creating amazing product catalogs, magazines, storybooks, company brochures or newspapers from PowerPoint documents. Users who will consider using this tool need not have programming skills because its user interface was made with simplicity and ease of use in mind.



Individuals who need a tool that will help them build a unique and fashionable meeting material may benefit from 3D PageFlip for PowerPoint. Its features were designed to help everyone create a flipping book without consuming too much of their time.



3D PageFlip for PowerPoint also provides some pre-designed animated scenes, themes, and templates online. Anyone who will use this software will have opportunities to indulge in the different choices of templates which could add stunning effects on their created flip book.



3D PageFlip for PowerPoint is a must have tool for all users who want to present in a fashionable and unique way. Individuals who want to create an e-book from PDF, image, and PPT may also consider another tool that is developed by 3DPageFlip Software Co. Ltd. This software is 3D PageFlip Pro. It is a professional version of creation tools, which is a three in one application. It comes in an affordable price of $299.



About 3DPageFlip Software Co. Ltd.

3DPageFlip Software Co. Ltd. is a company that is best known for providing high quality page flip creation tools, which have gained market recognition because of their unsurpassed convenience and functionality. All of these creation tools are developed by highly skilled and knowledgeable professionals who aim to produce only the best and satisfaction guaranteed tools that will let everyone experience ease when preparing their meeting materials. 3DPageFlip Software Co. Ltd. also aims to offer innovative and new solutions that will make a big difference in the market.



To get more information about the 3D PageFlip for PowerPoint of 3DPageFlip Ltd, pay a visit at http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-ppt/index.html or visit the local site of the company at Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.



For people who want flip book PDF software for PDF file conversion, please refer to http://www.bitsdujour.com/software/3d-pageflip-standard, 3D PageFlip Standard is 30% off and users can get standard flipping ebook application in only $19.80. The activity is available on April 17, 2013 to April 19, 2013.