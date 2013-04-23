3DPageFlip.com Professional Releases an Upgraded Version with New Features

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2013 --3DPageFlip.com has just released an upgraded version of its’ cutting-edge software. The new version, 3D PageFlip Professional 1.6.3, is now available online at now. This upgrade to the company’s premiere pdf to flipbook product has enhanced features, such as:



- An Online upload service - users can upload their flipbook onto the company’s server directly without the need for their own website or server.

- Easier Management of online books and projects – customers can manage their e-books online and can delete, hide, share, or promote their e-book easily.

- Pre-loaded settings – customers can set background color, fonts, and text for the pre-load screen so readers have something pleasant and useful to see while waiting for their e-book to load.

- Adjustable book size settings – creators and designers can easily adjust their book size settings, and so can readers. This will enhance and improve the reading experience.



The new version of the flipbook maker pro software has been designed to enhance and improve the company’s dynamic page flip products. This new software upgrade has been carefully designed to be user-friendly and to give real-time support for the dynamic page flip products. The new upgrade includes all the features mentioned above, as well as an online support ticket system. The new support system allows users to send comprehensive information about the problem they might be having, so they can get a quick response and fix their issue.



Version 1.6.3 of the 3D PageFlip Professional has been thoroughly tested to insure its’ functionality and value for customers. The designers of this software have done all they can to provide the best support possible, and to ensure a positive experience for customers. Many Satisfied users of this product have commented that it is much easier to learn than they imagined, and that the stunning visual experience for readers is truly amazing.



The new version of the software has been designed in such a way that users with little or no experience can just point and click, and be using the software in a very short time. The impact of this technology cannot be understated, and it has a documented effect on readers’ impressions. It has been proven time and time again that dynamic flip-book pages are more memorable and visually stimulating than static pages, and that readers remember the material better. The company, 3DpageFlip.com, is constantly striving to improve its’ products and support system, and the release of version1.6.1 of their software is certainly an improvement. Customers that have purchased this product have stated that while the initial page-flip software was great, the improvements in this version make the flip magazine software even better and more users friendly.



Contact Information: For more information on this product please visit http://3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/index.html. For media and other questions please contact the company’s support team at: http://support.3dpageflip.com/open.php. The company’s full name is 3DPageFlip Software Co., Ltd., a d the software developers and designers are Oliver Tsai and Tony Guo. The company is based in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.