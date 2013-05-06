3DPageFlip.com Provides Solutions for Getting E-Books Published and Sold Easier

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2013 --The growing page turning software business, 3DPageFlip.com, is revealing how it is changing how e-books are sold and created. There has been rapid growth in the e-book market over the past few years, as mobile devices have become mainstream. As the software is relatively new, the company is constantly finding additional applications and updates its products about three times every month.



With each update, 3DPageFlip.com adds new features and fixes bugs in previous versions. The result is a tendency for the software to become more functional, accommodating a wider range of capabilities. This is paramount as publishers demand a bigger set of features. The e-books need to be easy to create with minimal cost and time, while multimedia functions, editing features, ways to sell them online, and more capabilities are significant.



Each change also has the potential to alter the ways e-books are sold and created. In addition to software for creating what has become a standard flipbook, the company has a tool for creating a 3D e-book. Users can import PDF files, Open Office documents, images, or PowerPoint files. Full modifications include an output in 3D 3-book format with visually stunning features. Flash effects, videos, images, and more add to the versatility of each e-book, providing an almost unlimited means to create electronic magazines, brochures, reports, catalogs, and journals.



The page flip software also enables users to sell their 3D e-books online. The user interface has tools for doing so, even enabling e-book store owners to set access privileges. They can even set a website for purchasing a password to access the product, which is the e-book created by the publisher. Owners can send buyers their product in a zip format. Publishers in fact have several different options when deciding on how to go about selling.



As versatile as it already is, the flipbook creating software has even more potential. The company also feels that new ideas could be inspired as more people use the latest versions of the 3D software. With the tools included, anyone can publish e-books even if they don’t have any publishing or graphics experience. That includes businesses and casual home users. The program is available in PC and Mac versions, expanding its range of use.



For more information on the 3D flipbook software, the full range of products, and the company in general, visit http://www.3dpageflip.com/.



About 3DPageFlip.com

Established in 2008, 3DPageFlip.com has grown into a large company providing pdf to page flip book conversion software. Business and home users can design and sell interactive e-books, magazines, brochures, catalogs, and more. The China-based company sells the software worldwide and constantly updates the software to reflect consumer demands and improved capabilities.