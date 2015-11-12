Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2015 --3DVisionUSA.com offers the solution for companies concerned about OSHA compliance, the increasing cost of worker's compensation, and lost productivity time. Thousands of people are blinded each year from work-related eye injuries. Each day, an estimated 2,000 workers suffer eye injuries on the job. These injuries incur more than $924 million annually in workers' compensation, and nearly $4 billion in wage and productivity losses, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). What contributes to eye injuries at work?



- Not wearing eye protection

- Wearing the wrong kind of eye protection for the job



"90 percent of all workplace eye injuries are preventable with the use of proper eyewear and safety measures" - Daniel D. Garrett, Prevent Blindness America (PBA).



3D Vision USA brings safety eyewear and mobile optometry services directly to your company's location. We offer a convenient, cost effective solution for manufacturing facilities, oil and gas companies, construction sites, municipalities, local law enforcement agencies and fire departments throughout Austin, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio Texas. Dr. Debra Dewart and Dr. Deborah A. Thomas who work with 3D Vision USA are committed to helping each company achieve their goals for OSHA compliance while enhancing each company's corporate wellness programs in a quick, non-invasive, convenient cost effective manner. Our mobile optometry units provide each employee on-site eye exams, safety eyewear prescriptions, individualized safety eyewear fitting , personalized consultation for proper prescription lens choices and advanced non-invasive screening for early detection of sight threatening diseases like glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetes. With our mobile optomentry trailers 3DVisionUSA.com provides more services on-site at your company's location for less than the national average for a basic routine eye exam which include only a fraction of these services.



"Highly Recommend! 3D Vision was quick, easy, and informative. But, mostly convenient! Their professional team came to my business, performed all the eye exams, fit my team for prescription safety eyewear, ordered the eyewear, and delivered the eyewear to my office. This team of professionals is very knowledgeable in safety eyewear. Which saves me more money than I can mention with on the job eye injuries. Thank you 3D Vision! We are proud to have you as our vision experts team." - Jim Burkey, Protective Technology Plus



3DVisionUSA.com brings safety eye care directly to the a companies location. We help companies keep their employees safe and ensure each employee is staying up-to-date and OSHA compliant. Our state of the art Mobile Optometry On-Site Services enable as employers in any industry to supply their employees with the proper safety eyewear allowing each company to manage their OSHA safety compliance needs in a convenient cost effective manner saving your company time and money. 3D Vision USA bring the safety solution to your company's doorstep to help ensure employee compliance without lost production time. 3DVisionUSA.com offers the following services on-site:



*On-Site Comprehensive Eye Exams

*On-Site Prescribing of Safety Eyewear Spectacles

*Wide Variety of Premium Safety Eyewear Choices

*WileyX High Velocity Protection for Work, Play, and Life

* On-site Individualized Custom Safety Eyewear Fittings

*Personalized Consultation for Proper Prescription Lens Choices

*Advanced Non-Invasive Diagnostic Screening Technology for Early Detection of Sight Threatening Diseases including Glaucoma, Diabetes, and Macular Degeneration.

(Painless - No dilation, needles or blood needed)



"I am always happy to see that Dr. and Mr. Dewart are working at one of my medical readiness events. I have been lucky enough to have them at more than a dozen of my events over the past 5 years and each and every time I have received a high quality service with exceptional prescription eyewear. Their tireless efforts to organize and ship their product makes delivering glasses to more than 2000 Soldiers a much less daunting task. I have received numerous remarks from Soldiers stating how friendly the Dewarts are and I couldn't agree more. I will continue to request 3D vision USA for each and every medical event for my Brigade."

- SFC Anthony Allen, 71st Battlefield Surveillance Brigade Medical Readiness NCO



About Dr. Debra Dewart

Dr. Debra Dewart is both licensed as a Doctor of Optometry and a Dispensing Optician. She has more than 30 years experience in the optical industry. Dr. Dewart graduated Magna Cum Laude from Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry after completing a year of extensive externships in ocular disease and primary eye care at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and CAC in Miami, Florida. Prior to her Optometric training Dr. Dewart had over 15 years' experience as a licensed optician/manager and was a national ABO and NCLE certified optician licensed in both the states of Ohio and Florida. She did her undergraduate studies at the University of South Florida and graduated with a degree of Bachelor of Science in Vision Science from Nova Southeastern University.



About Dr. Deborah A. Thomas

Dr. Deborah A. Thomas is a Therapeutic Optometrist and Optometric Glaucoma Specialist. She serves as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Houston Eye Institute. Dr. Thomas is a magna cum laude graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University, and the University of Houston College of Optometry. She is a Houston area native and has practiced for 30 years. Dr. Thomas is active in Community Service, Rotary Club, and Chamber of Commerce. She has participated in clinics for the under served here and in Mexico Triaged Katrina evacuees at the safety shelter in George R. Brown Convention Center, Works health fairs at neighborhood clinics , Volunteers professional services at Rotary events.Member of Board of Directors for "You're Living Proof", a non-profit organization helping survivors of domestic violence. President of "Save Your Sight Screenings" a for profit company screening for eye diseases that can cause blindness. Brings mobile units to businesses, your local churches, community centers, assisted living facilities and local pharmacies.



About 3DVisionUSA.com

Dr. Debra Dewart is the founder and CEO of 3DVisionUSA.com. 3DVisionUSA.com is based out of Austin, Texas and brings Mobile Optometry and Safety EyeWear Specialists on-site to manufacturing facilities, oil and gas companies, construction sites, municipalities, and local law enformentment agencies and fire departments throughout Austin, Houston, and San Antonio Texas. 3D Vision USA is the national leaders in providing years of quality on-site vision and optical readiness services for the Army National Guard throughout the United States.



Contact Info:

Dr. Debra Dewart

3D VISION USA,

4701 Hudson Bend Rd. Austin, Texas, 78734

512-520-5480

media@3DvisionUSA.com