Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2015 --3DvisionUSA.com partners with WileyX offering their latest WorkSight™ line. 3D Vision USA brings safety eyewear and mobile optometry services on-site directly to industrial and manufacturing company work site locations throughout Austin, Houston, and San Antonio, Texas. Eyewear innovator Wiley X®, Inc. has unveiled its all-new WorkSight™ line for 2016 — and the world may never see "safety glasses" the same way. WorkSight™is truly unlike any other eyewear product on the market. WorkSight™ is a top-quality ophthalmic line with beautiful colors and finishes that also doubles as a safety line with its ANSI Z87.1 safety rated frames and removable side shields. This exclusive combination of beauty and protection means that every model in the WorkSight line can instantly go from the factory floor to the dance floor without missing a beat. 3DvisionUSA.com is taking WileyX latest innovation mobile. By bringing the doctor to your location we offer a convenient, cost effective, safety eye wear solution for manufacturing facilities, oil and gas companies, construction sites, municipalities, local law enforcement agencies and fire departments throughout Austin, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio Texas.



"We have taken our vast experience creating top-quality protective eyewear and sunwear frames and applied it to our new WorkSight™ collection," said Wiley X Co-Owner Myles Freeman, Jr.



WorkSight is offered in three attractive models:



-WX Contour

-WX Marker

-WX Profile



Each available in a choice of four colors designed to appeal to men and women. The WX Contour has an eye size of 54 and is available in Matte Black, Gloss Brown Demi, Gloss Black-to-Brown Stripe and Gloss Black Demi. The WX Marker has a 55 eye size and comes in Matte Black, Gloss Black, Gloss Brown Streak and Gloss Black with Sky Blue. The WX Profile is a 54 eye size and is offered in Matte Black, Matte Hickory Brown, Gloss Brown Demi and Gloss Green Demi.



"3DvisionUSA.com is excited to be able to offer WilyX WorkSight™ collection in our mobile optomety units. WileyX combination of innovation, and quality allows us to better serve our customers with work site safety and offer a fashionable solution at the same time." Dr Debra Dewart, CEO of 3DvisionUSA.com



Each of these frame models, when combined with Wiley X's advanced DIGIFORCE™ digital Rx lens technology and their new WX BLUE PROTECTIVE coating, delivers superior clarity and sharp vision over the widest possible viewing zones.



"The result is a premium ophthalmic line with beautiful color choices that are as fashionable and stylish as any designer frame. Yet, because these glasses have removable side shields and meet stringent ANSI Z87.1 safety standards, they also can be worn for on-the-job vision protection," added Freeman.



Each pair of WorkSight glasses will come with a cleaning cloth, a fold-over case that folds flat for easy storage and a small storage pouch for the side shields.To find out more about the innovative new WorkSight line by Wiley X, visit one of 3Dvision.com mobile optomtry units or WileyX.com.



The founder and CEO of 3DvisionUSA.com is Dr. Debra Dewart. Dr. Dewart is both licensed as a Doctor of Optometry and a Dispensing Optician. She has more than 30 years experience in the optical industry. Dr. Dewart graduated Magna Cum Laude from Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry after completing a year of extensive externships in ocular disease and primary eye care at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and CAC in Miami, Florida. Prior to her Optometric training Dr. Dewart had over 15 years' experience as a licensed optician/manager and was a national ABO and NCLE certified optician licensed in both the states of Ohio and Florida. She did her undergraduate studies at the University of South Florida and graduated with a degree of Bachelor of Science in Vision Science from Nova Southeastern University.



About WileyX

The U.S. Military Special Forces and Law Enforcement agencies needed the ultimate, shatterproof eye gear. And so, 25 years ago, Wiley X was born. We began by creating shatterproof, selenite, polycarbonate lenses. In fact, some models have been tested to withstand a 12-gauge shotgun blast from 10 yards away. Factor in sleek design and proprietary technology, and our list of admirers has reached international acclaim. Nationally, we're currently a standard issue item with the FBI, DEA, Army Rangers, Navy SEAL Teams and Military Special Forces.



In 1987, we took our protective eyewear to civilians. Our quality, shatterproof styles lend themselves beautifully to activities where eye protection is essential. Wiley X frames and accessories are now integral to not only the nation's elite, but also those who hunt, fish and ride motorcycles. And with our smart, modular design, our glasses shift seamlessly into your daily lifestyle.



About Dr. Debra Dewart

Dr. Debra Dewart is the founder and CEO of 3DVisionUSA.com. 3DVisionUSA.com is based out of Austin, Texas and brings Mobile Optometry and Safety EyeWear Specialists on-site to manufacturing facilities, oil and gas companies, construction sites, municipalities, and local law enformentment agencies and fire departments throughout Austin, Houston, and San Antonio Texas. 3D Vision USA is the national leaders in providing years of quality on-site vision and optical readiness services for the Army National Guard throughout the United States.



Contact Info:

Dr. Debra Dewart

3D VISION USA,

4701 Hudson Bend Rd. Austin, Texas, 78734

512-520-5480

3dvisionusa@gmail.com