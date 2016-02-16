3esi and Enersight Corporation Announce Merger

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2016 --3esi and Enersight Corporation, leading providers of strategy and planning solutions for the exploration and production sector today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to form 3esi-Enersight www.3esi-Enersight.com, the global leader in solutions for integrated strategy, planning, and execution in upstream oil and gas.



"For more than 10 years, both 3esi and Enersight have successfully helped upstream companies make better planning decisions, through best of breed solutions across their organizations," said Wayne Sim, CEO of 3esi-Enersight. "Today we are uniting our strengths to provide greater value to customers through integrated data and workflows across strategy, planning, and execution."



3esi and Enersight will combine their organizations and product portfolios to create a world-class enterprise planning solution supported by an experienced services and consulting team. Enersight leadership will join the 3esi-Enersight executive leadership team, including President and co-founder Neil Buckley who will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Products.



"Bringing 3esi and Enersight together greatly enhances the end-to-end technology platform and expertise available to our customers and the global market," said Neil Buckley. "3esi-Enersight now provides fully integrated planning solutions that improve the quality of information going into planning, the strategic insight coming out of planning, and the ability to track and measure actual performance against a plan in near real time."



This merger follows several acquisitions 3esi made in 2015 to support their international growth strategy. Late last year, the company announced a growth investment from Rubicon Technology Partners, a private equity firm specializing in enterprise software companies, to help drive 3esi's growth through new product innovations and further acquisitions of complementary technologies.



Pagemill Partners served as financial advisor to 3esi.



About 3esi-Enersight

3esi-Enersight (http://www.3esi-Enersight.com) is the world leading provider of solutions for integrated strategy, planning and execution in upstream oil and gas. Our solutions help customers work more efficiently across teams and functions to make better strategy and planning decisions based on data they can trust. From the field, to the boardroom, in operations across 6 continents, 3esi-Enersight is empowering E&P organizations to maximize the value of their upstream portfolios and stay ahead of the competition.