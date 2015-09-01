Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2015 --3esi (www.3esi.com), a leading provider of integrated business planning and operations solutions for upstream oil and gas, today announced it has acquired Portfolio Decisions, a leading provider of strategic consulting and portfolio optimization software.



"In our industry, there is no other company with their depth of experience and level of expertise in the optimization of corporate portfolios and guidance on strategic decision-making" says Wayne Sim, CEO of 3esi. "Portfolio Decisions is widely recognized as a thought leader in our space. Their expert consulting services and portfolio optimization solutions are in high demand across the globe."



The Portfolio Decisions consulting team will form the core of the expanded 3esi Strategic Consulting Group, lead by Portfolio Decisions Founder and longtime industry veteran John Howell III. "We are extremely excited to be joining the 3esi team", says Howell. "Now more than ever, upstream oil and gas companies require solution providers that can not only help guide their strategic level decisions, but also provide the tools and expertise that will help them link these decisions with the planning and execution required to drive value for shareholders."



3esi now offers the most complete solution for decision making in upstream oil and gas, with integrated tools for everything from field development planning to corporate planning and strategy development. The company has been rapidly expanding its global operations with offices around the world. They have been ranked for two years straight in Deloitte's Fast 50™ and Fast 500™, recognizing the fastest growing technology companies in Canada and North America respectively.



Portfolio Decisions flagship product, Perspectives™ is the industry's only application that provides advanced optimization and uncertainty analysis that quantifies the risk involved in key decisions. The software has been leveraged by more than 100 companies to make better decisions around complex situations such as mergers, acquisitions, and Divestitures that often have numerous related risks and constraints which need to be considered as part of the broader picture.



esi.manage is 3esi's award winning solution for integrated business planning in upstream oil and gas. Featuring a completely integrated petroleum economics engine, the adaptable software addresses customers' needs for systematic workflows, cross-functional data sharing, and enterprise integration that supports their organizational and geographical complexities.



About 3esi

3esi is an international company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada created to assist Exploration and Production (E&P) companies in maximizing shareholder value by better understanding, managing, and optimizing the E&P Supply Chain. 3esi's leading solutions for Integrated Business Planning and Operations have been helping upstream oil and gas companies make better capital decisions and improve planning processes since their first launch in 2005. Since that time, 3esi customers have been achieving more consistent and predictable results across the entire oil and gas value chain, in more than 75 installations worldwide.



About Portfolio Decisions

Portfolio Decisions, now a part of 3esi, is a software and consulting firm focused on helping companies address strategic decisions involving risk or uncertainty, in order to increase value, balance performance, and meet company goals. Portfolio Decisions flagship product, Perspectives™ provides decision makers with powerful insights by combining strategy development with portfolio optimization and uncertainty analysis. Perspectives has modeled thousands of strategic decisions related to areas such as capital allocation, portfolio management, mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures. With Perspectives™, analysis that previously took weeks or months can now be done in hours or days.