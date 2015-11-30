3esi Announces Growth Investment from Rubicon Technology Partners

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2015 --3esi (www.3esi.com), a leading provider of Integrated Portfolio, Planning, and Execution solutions for upstream oil and gas, today announced a significant growth investment from Rubicon Technology Partners, a private equity firm specializing in enterprise software companies.



"We are excited to be partnering with Rubicon Technology Partners," explained Wayne Sim, CEO of 3esi. "Their resources and expertise will be valuable for 3esi as we scale the business to establish ourselves as the leading global provider of front office solutions for oil and gas companies."



3esi has experienced rapid growth, both organic and through recent acquisitions of two complementary companies focused on upstream oil and gas. "2015 was an important year for 3esi as we delivered on our strategy to partner with other industry leaders, and to successfully integrate their products and people into the 3esi family," said Sim. "With this investment, we will accelerate our efforts to grow organically and to attract other industry success stories, and their talented teams to 3esi."



"Rubicon is excited to partner with Wayne and the 3esi team," said Steve Carpenter, Partner at Rubicon Technology Partners. "The oil and gas industry is undergoing dynamic change and partners like 3esi, with integrated solutions and deep industry experience, will be critical for companies who want to maximize value in these uncertain times."



Pagemill Partners served as financial advisor to 3esi.



About 3esi

3esi (www.3esi.com) is an international company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada created to assist Exploration and Production (E&P) companies to maximize shareholder value by better understanding, managing, and optimizing the E&P Supply Chain. Their leading solutions for integrated Portfolio, Planning, and Execution have been helping companies make better capital decisions and improve planning processes since their first launch in 2005. Since that time, 3esi customers have been achieving more consistent and predictable results across the entire oil and gas value chain, in more than 100 installations worldwide.



About Rubicon Technology Partners

RUBICON invests in enterprise software companies with proven products and talented management teams. Rubicon is a value-added investor that helps companies drive growth by leveraging the firm's operating experience and modular process framework. For more information, visit www.rubicontp.com.