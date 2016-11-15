3esi-Enersight and Decision Frameworks Announce Strategic Alliance

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2016 --3esi-Enersight, the world leading provider of solutions for integrated strategy, planning and execution in upstream oil and gas, and Decision Frameworks, the industry's leading Decision Quality enablement firm, have announced a strategic alliance to deliver Decision Quality Planning Solutions to upstream oil and gas.



"We are excited to be working with Decision Frameworks," said Wayne Sim, CEO of 3esi-Enersight. "We are both dedicated to helping oil and gas companies make the best decisions for their business. They have the expertise and technology to help make enersight™ even more efficient and effective for our customers."



enersight™ development planning software provides the industry with the most accurate continuous forecasts and development plans for diverse assets. As part of the alliance, Decision Frameworks will enhance the enersight™ client experience by incorporating their approach to Decision Quality, which includes a decision tree link through its TreeTop Enterprise™ software to enersight™. This integration allows for practical uncertainty analysis and quick scenario generation to be incorporated into enersight™ models, providing clients with the ability to understand how sensitivities across different aspects of their field development plans affect value, capital requirements and other important decision metrics. The result is better scope, defined options, clarity of impact on important metrics and in turn better and more efficient evaluations in enersight™.



"This alliance will help to hasten the expansion of Decision Quality in the industry by providing the ability to frame and perform insightful uncertainty analysis on both conventional and unconventional assets," said Ellen Coopersmith, President of Decision Frameworks. "Together, we are now able to provide the industry with a unique and robust solution to efficiently incorporate Decision Quality into our customer's asset development planning workflows across the globe."



About 3esi-Enersight

3esi-Enersight is the world-leading provider of solutions for integrated strategy, planning and execution in upstream oil and gas. From the field to the boardroom, in operations across six continents, 3esi-Enersight is empowering E&P organizations to maximize the value of their upstream portfolios and stay ahead of the competition.



For more information about 3esi-Enersight, or to arrange a demonstration of their solutions, explore their website at www.3esi-Enersight.com.



About Decision Frameworks

Decision Frameworks is a renowned Decision Quality enablement firm providing consulting, training and software to build a sustainable Decision Quality culture within client organizations. Decision Frameworks champions Decision Quality with engagements ranging from full implementations to targeted support of in-house teams. Skill development is fostered through hands-on practicums and real-world workshops supported by state of the art Decision Quality software. Founded in 1999, Decision Frameworks has offices in Houston, Calgary, London, Hamburg and Adelaide and services clients worldwide.



Find out more at www.DecisionFrameworks.com.



