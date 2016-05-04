3esi-Enersight Announces Corporate Sponsorship of SPE HEES 2016

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2016 --3esi-Enersight, the world leading provider of solutions for integrated strategy, planning and execution in upstream oil and gas will be showcasing their integrated solution as one unified company at SPE HEES on May 17th and 18th. The company is proud once again to be the symposium's Corporate Sponsor.



3esi-Enersight offers an integrated platform for petroleum economics and business planning, helping upstream companies make key decisions, faster, with integrated data they can trust. 3esi-Enersight continually supports SPE in their mission to provide a forum for the industry to discover best practices and the latest technologies related to hydrocarbon economics and evaluation processes.



"The oil and gas industry has increasingly realized the importance of taking a holistic approach to valuing oil and gas assets. In today's volatile market, this is more important than ever" said Neil Buckley, Executive Vice President, Products at 3esi-Enersight. "Effective decision making requires clear visibility into both strategic and operational priorities and this must be combined with transparent economics in order to optimize capital allocation and ROI. 3esi-Enersight offers the industry's first end-to-end platform which includes the integrated software and the expertise needed to achieve this goal."



This year's symposium will take place May 17th and 18th at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Houston, Texas. The theme for 2016 is, "Fundamental Drivers, Commodity Cycles, and the Dynamics of Oil and Gas Valuation."



At the event, 3esi-Enersight will officially launch their integrated product suite, and 3esi-Enersight Strategic Consultants will co-present in multiple technical sessions covering topics ranging from Portfolio Management and Uncertainty Analysis to Business Planning and Asset Evaluation.



The company has published a preview of the paper, "An Investigation into Uncertainty Correlation in Resource Plays" which will be presented by 3esi-Enersight Principal Consultant Jim DuBois.



For more information on 3esi-Enersight, explore their website at www.3esi-Enersight.com or visit them in person at booth #5 at HEES.



About 3esi-Enersight

3esi-Enersight is the world-leading provider of solutions for integrated strategy, planning and execution in upstream oil and gas. From the field, to the boardroom, in operations across six continents, 3esi-Enersight is empowering E&P organizations to maximize the value of their upstream portfolios and stay ahead of the competition. Their solutions help customers work more efficiently across teams and functions and make better strategy and planning decisions based on data they can trust.