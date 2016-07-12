Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2016 --3esi-Enersight, the world leading provider of solutions for integrated strategy, planning and execution in upstream oil and gas today announced that Jay Bachman has joined the company as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Bachman has over 15 years of successful senior financial experience with key responsibilities related to financial reporting, treasury, tax, investor relations, information systems, acquisitions and divestitures. Prior to joining 3esi-Enersight, he most recently served as Vice-President, Investor Relations and Treasurer with Superior Plus Corp., a publicly traded diversified corporation. Bachman holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Masters of Professional Accounting from the University of Saskatchewan. He became a Chartered Accountant in 2002.



"We are very fortunate to have Jay join our executive leadership team," says Wayne Sim, CEO of 3esi-Enersight. "Jay brings with him a deep understanding of what our company needs in order to execute on our aggressive growth strategy. His experience and expertise are a welcome addition to our strong, dynamic leadership team."



About 3esi-Enersight

3esi-Enersight is the world-leading provider of solutions for integrated strategy, planning and execution in upstream oil and gas. From the field to the boardroom, in operations across six continents, 3esi-Enersight is empowering E&P organizations to maximize the value of their upstream portfolios and stay ahead of the competition.



