3esi-Enersight Listed as Sample Vendor in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Upstream Oil and Gas Technologies, 2016

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2016 --3esi-Enersight, the world leading provider of solutions for integrated strategy, planning and execution in upstream oil and gas today announced it has been listed as a sample vendor in multiple categories of Gartner's "Hype Cycle for Oil and Gas Technologies, 2016" published July 21, 2016. 3esi-Enersight has been listed in three categories: Integrated Planning and Operations, Portfolio Management Solutions and Petroleum Economics Solutions.



"We are proud to be mentioned in what we feel is an important report from Gartner", says Wayne Sim, CEO of 3esi-Enersight. "From strategic decision making to integrated business planning and operational execution, 3esi-Enersight provides the industries the most complete, most trusted portfolio and planning solutions for upstream oil and gas. We believe this report only reinforces our mission to transform the way modern energy companies maximize value in our industry."



According to the Gartner "Hype Cycle for Oil and Gas Technologies, 2016" report, "Digital technologies have become important because industry priorities have shifted from IT cost reduction to business performance optimization. Despite tight financial conditions, companies continue funding attractive digital investments. However, it has become a challenge to assess the overwhelming number of potential technologies and filter out the best candidates. By shortlisting the most relevant technologies for oil and gas, and by assessing the benefits, risks and maturity level for each, this Hype Cycle can help companies focus and make rapid decisions."



Source: Gartner, Inc., "Hype Cycle for Oil and Gas Technologies, 2016," by Rich McAvey, Morgan Eldred, 21 Jul 2016.



About 3esi-Enersight

From the field to the boardroom, in operations across six continents, 3esi-Enersight is empowering E&P organizations to maximize the value of their upstream portfolios and stay ahead of the competition.



3esi-Enersight offers a broad spectrum of oil and gas software solutions. 3esi-Enersight petroleum planning technologies have been deployed for planning conventional and unconventional assets, on-shore and offshore programs, and across a wide array of upstream workflows from corporate strategy to petroleum planning, field development and in-year capital management of E & P assets.



For more information about 3esi-Enersight, or to arrange a demonstration of their solutions, explore their website at http://www.3esi-enersight.com/gartner-hype-cycle-2016/.



Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.