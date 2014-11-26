3esi Honored in Deloitte Fast 50 and Fast 500

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2014 --This past week Deloitte announced the winners of its prestigious Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ awards, given to some of the fastest growing technology companies in Canada and North America respectively.



For the second straight year, 3esi (www.3esi.com) was named as one of Canada’s 50 fastest growing technology companies in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™. They were also listed on Deloitte’s North America Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and clean technology companies in North America.



3esi is a world leading provider of integrated business planning and operations solutions for upstream oil and gas companies around the world. Over the past 5 years their rapid expansion has led to several new global offices, including their most recent 2014 openings in Columbia and Dubai. Their software solutions for petroleum planning and portfolio optimization are now used in over 80 installations worldwide.



“3esi is honored to be recognized by Deloitte once again,” says Wayne Sim, 3esi CEO and co-founder. “Our growth over the past 5 years is a tribute to the trust that more and more leaders in upstream oil and gas are putting in our solutions to help them achieve more consistent and predictable results across the entire value chain.”



Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ winners are ranked based on percentage of revenue growth over five years. You can see the entire list of this year’s winners, as well as past winners at http://www2.deloitte.com.



For more information about 3esi or to arrange a short demonstration of their solutions, visit their website at www.3esi.com



About 3esi

3esi is an international E&P software and services company committed to serving the Oil and Gas industry by creating Integrated Business Planning and Capital Management Software Solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.3esi.com.