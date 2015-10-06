3esi Listed as a Sample Vendor in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Upstream Oil and Gas Technologies, 2015

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2015 --3esi (http://www.3esi.com), the leading provider of Portfolio, Planning, and Execution solutions for upstream oil and gas today announced it has been listed as a sample vendor in multiple categories of Gartner's "Hype Cycle for Oil and Gas Technologies, 2015" published August 4th, 2015. 3esi was listed in both the Integrated Operations Planning and Portfolio Management Solutions categories.



"We are proud to be mentioned in this important report from Gartner", says Wayne Sim, CEO of 3esi. "From strategic decision making to integrated business planning and operational execution, 3esi is providing the most complete, most trusted portfolio and planning solutions for upstream oil and gas. We believe that this report only reinforces our mission to transform the way companies maximize value in our industry."



According to the Gartner "Hype Cycle for Oil and Gas Technologies, 2015" report, "Integrated operations planning (IOP) solutions enable comprehensive planning, optimization and execution of operational activities from concept to implementation with a high degree of transparency and a low degree of data administration."



Portfolio Decisions, a provider of Portfolio Management and Optimization solutions, recently acquired by 3esi, was also listed alongside 3esi as a sample vendor in the report under the category of Portfolio Management Solutions. According to the Gartner report, "Portfolio management solutions (PMSs) capture historical and forecast data on operating upstream assets, major capital projects and potential future investments to create a comprehensive, high-level simulation of future business performance under a variety of scenarios."



Source: Gartner, Inc., "Hype Cycle for Oil and Gas Technologies, 2015," by Rich McAvey, 4 Aug 2015.



About 3esi

3esi is an international company headquartered in Calgary, who assists Exploration and Production (E&P) companies in maximizing shareholder value by better understanding, managing, and optimizing the E&P Supply Chain. 3esi's leading solutions for Portfolio, Planning, and Execution have been helping upstream oil and gas companies make better capital decisions and improve planning processes since their first launch in 2005. Since that time, 3esi customers have been achieving more consistent and predictable results across the entire oil and gas value chain.



About Portfolio Decisions

Portfolio Decisions, now a part of 3esi, is a software and consulting firm focused on helping companies address strategic decisions involving risk or uncertainty, in order to increase value, balance performance, and meet company goals. Their flagship product, Perspectives™ provides decision makers with powerful insights by combining strategy development with portfolio optimization and uncertainty analysis. Perspectives™ has modeled thousands of strategic decisions related to areas such as capital allocation, portfolio management, mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures. With Perspectives™, analysis that previously took weeks or months can now be done in hours or days.



Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



For more information about 3esi, or to arrange an interview, please contact Jeremy Greene (403-648-4628) or visit their website at www.3esi.com