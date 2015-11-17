Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2015 --This past week Deloitte announced the winners of its prestigious 2015 Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ awards, given to some of the fastest growing technology companies in Canada and North America respectively.



For the third straight year, 3esi (http://www.3esi.com) was named as one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Canada in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™, based on percentage of revenue growth over the past 4 years. They were also listed on Deloitte's North America Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and clean technology companies in North America.



The Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program celebrates leaders in the Canadian technology industry and tracks the successful growth of Canadian-grown leaders. The program augments the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™ initiative with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.



3esi's CEO, Wayne Sim, credits their companies continued growth to the unparalleled depth of their integrated solutions for upstream portfolio, planning, and execution.



"We are honored to be recognized by Deloitte for the third straight year." Says Sim. "Our continued growth is a testament to the trust 3esi is building with our growing list of customers around the globe. Our solutions are helping customers maximize business value, and manage execution across their entire organization"



To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.



"Fast 50 companies are innovators that transform great ideas into stunning realities," said Robert Nardi, Technology, Media and Telecommunications Managing Partner for Deloitte Canada. "Their passion and determination makes them all inspiring success stories. They are vital to the Canadian technology sector."



About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features three distinct categories including the Technology Fast 50™ Ranking, Companies-to-Watch Awards (early-stage Canadian tech companies in business less than four years, with the potential to be a future Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ candidate) and the Leadership Awards (companies that demonstrate technological leadership and innovation within the industry.) Program sponsors include Deloitte, Bank of Montreal, Bennett Jones, OMERS Ventures and Vistara Capital Partners.



For further information, visit http://www.fast50.ca.



The Technology Fast 500, conducted by Deloitte & Touche LLP, provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies – both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2011 to 2014.



About 3esi

3esi (http://www.3esi.com) is an international company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada created to assist Exploration and Production (E&P) companies to maximize shareholder value by better understanding, managing, and optimizing the E&P Supply Chain. Their leading solutions for integrated portfolio, planning, and execution have been helping upstream oil and gas companies make better capital decisions and improve planning processes since their first launch in 2005. Since that time, 3esi customers have been achieving more consistent and predictable results across the entire oil and gas value chain, in more than 100 installations worldwide.