Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2014 --3esi (www.3esi.com) provides world leading integrated planning solutions for upstream oil and gas companies around the world. As they continue to expand their global presence, 3esi has announced the opening of their seventh corporate office.



Located in Dubai, this new Middle East office highlights the importance 3esi places on continually improving the service and support they provide to customers.



“3esi has a growing customer base of operators throughout the Middle East who are already taking advantage of the business insights that innovative software like esi.manage can give them into their company-wide planning processes. This new office represents our commitment to deliver the best solutions and services to these customers and to all operators, wherever they work,” says Wayne Sim, 3esi Chief Executive Officer.



About 3esi

The new office is being led by Jamal Qakeesh, the newest addition to the global 3esi team. With over 20 years’ experience delivering technology solutions to companies in Europe and the Middle East, Jamal will play a critical role in helping 3esi service the complex needs of both new and existing 3esi customers in the region.



“More and more Middle East operators are looking for solutions that will help instill confidence in their most important capital investment decisions,” notes Qakeesh. “While other solutions only provide aggregated business data that prevents you from drilling down into the important details, 3esi solutions provide a transparent view of all planning data, from granular to high level, and from operations to the boardroom.”



For more information about 3esi or to arrange a short demonstration of their solutions, you can contact Jamal Qakeesh +97.15065.12403