3Fun App's Daily Users Increased 700% in Its First Year

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2018 --Not many new applications can claim such a high adoption rate in their first year as 3Fun. Go3Fun.co, the creator of interactive and engaging social media platforms including 3Fun, proudly announces that since it launched the 3Fun threesome app one year ago, the number of daily users has skyrocketed on the app from around 200 to over 1,400 users, a whopping increase of 700%! While not showing quite as high a growth percentage, the number of 3Fun's registered users has also grown tremendously in the first year.



The surge in the app's daily usage is a strong indicator that it appeals to a broad range of people and offers a valuable service. With the highly interconnected society of today using smartphones and a variety of social media applications to communicate and connect with one another, app usage quickly and clearly separates the winners from the losers. As the number of its daily users attests to, 3Fun is a winner.



The 3Fun user demographics show that it has been highly adopted by young adults between the ages of 18 and 35, with a slightly lower but still strong showing in the 35 to 45-year-old age group. These numbers prove that 3Fun is being widely adopted by young adults around the world who are using it to connect and meet other like-minded people. The high growth in daily usage coupled with the high growth in overall membership confirms that the app's members enjoy using the app, and they use it on a regular basis to successfully connect with others.



"Today's younger generation has a strong drive to experiment with new and exciting adventures and much more likely to try new things," Jennifer, the 3Fun spokesperson explained. "It is very common and widely accepted today for young adults to reach out via the internet and on their mobile devices to meet new and interesting people and start new relationships. 3Fun empowers young adults to more easily connect with like-minded people and pursue a variety of interesting relationships."



3Fun is the mobile application paradise for singles and couples who are desiring a threesome relationship or who want to lead a swinging lifestyle. For people with any type of preference seeking kinky threesome, bisexual and BDSM lovers, 3Fun is the best place to meet like-minded people and begin a new adventure today. The innovative app is easy to use and empowers exciting connections around the globe.



To learn more about Go3Fun.co, please visit https://www.go3fun.co/, download the app at the Apple Store or Google Play, or email support@go3fun.co.



About Go3Fun.co

An innovative high-tech software company specializing in designing and operating interactive and engaging social media platforms, Go3Fun.co is the creator of the best and most user-friendly threesome application that empowers singles and couples desiring exciting and adventurous relationships to meet people with similar likes and desires. With a commitment to member privacy and security, the company empowers people to meet and connect with others.