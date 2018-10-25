3Fun Releases the Threesome Website for Its Members

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2018 --The largest threesome dating app "3Fun" has been available to download on Android and iOS mobile devices for years now. Singles and couples have gotten to enjoy the adventure of arranging threesome encounters with other members through the app. Until this point, members could only access the 3Fun platform on their smartphones and tablets. Now, the platform is available to PC users as well.



The website version of 3Fun has just been released and it is already getting a lot of traffic. Since nearly 50% of internet users still use personal computers to access the internet, this opens up a whole new market for the threesome dating company. Current app users will have the freedom to log in to their accounts through the website too. New members that sign up on the website can also use the app anytime they want.



"The website is simple to use, and it retains all the same basic features found in the app," Jennifer, representative of 3Fun said. "Members can use the website to browse other members' profiles, like their profiles, and chat with other members that they're matched with for free. Anyone who doesn't have a smartphone or prefers more accessibility options will be very happy with this website option."



The 3Fun website is designed to protect the privacy of its members. On the 3Fun app, there is a 3Fun icon which gets placed on the interface after it is downloaded. This makes it susceptible to being discovered by other people who happen to use that person's mobile device.



The website eliminates this security risk because it doesn't put any icons on the PC desktop. Members simply visit the 3Fun website and log in through the online platform to access their account. No one else will ever know anything as long as the user clears their own browser history after they're done.



"We have taken the best measures possible to ensure the security and privacy of our members," Jennifer stated. "We have even implemented a photo verification system which helps guarantee members that the photographs in members' profiles are authentic. This reduces the risk of fraudulent profiles and fake members."



The 3Fun dating platform is designed for both singles and couples. On the website, couples can log into their shared account at the same time and chat together with a single third-party member. In fact, one partner could be on their app and another on the website and still share the same account synchronously.



About 3Fun

3Fun is a threesome website and app that enables couples and singles to meet other like-minded people for a threesome relationship. With the gesture verify system, the 65 percent of 3Fun's members were verified with their photos. 3FUn connects open-minded people and allows them to easily meet others with similar threesome interests.